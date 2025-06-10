Products that claim to help with health issues are not reviewed by the FDA and could be contaminated with dangerous hidden ingredients. These contaminated products are a type of medication health fraud.

This page explains more about products contaminated with hidden ingredients, why they are dangerous and how you can avoid purchasing them.

Hidden Ingredients in Your Products

If a product has hidden ingredients, it is contaminated with ingredients that are not listed on the product label. These hidden ingredients are often prescription drug ingredients, banned substances and/or harmful chemicals. Hidden ingredients pose a significant health risk, and using the products could lead to serious side effects—and potentially even hospitalization.

For example:

More than 30 people have experienced serious health effects after using contaminated sexual enhancement products with “Artri” or “Ortiga” in the product name. Testing showed that some of these products were contaminated with active prescription drug ingredients not listed on the product label. Reported harmful health effects include: Sudden weight gain Serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding and ulceration Increased blood sugar levels Liver toxicity Other serious conditions and even death



Contaminated products are dangerous and illegal. Under federal law, these products must accurately list their ingredients on their labels, and they cannot contain hidden drug ingredients. The companies behind these products may not be concerned about your health or whether their products harm you.

Identifying Products Contaminated with Hidden Ingredients

Check the health fraud product database to see contaminated products FDA has identified, along with other dangerous and fraudulent products.

This database covers only a small fraction of the contaminated and/or fraudulent products on the market. If a product is not on the list, that does not mean it is safe. Talk to a health care professional before buying or trying a new product for your health.

Contaminated Products in Stores and Online

Products contaminated with hidden ingredients are increasingly appearing in popular online marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart.

Products contaminated with hidden ingredients can also be found in social media advertisements, at stores such as pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores and supplement stores, and in salons and spas.

Before purchasing a product for your health anywhere—online or in a store—talk to a health care professional about the product.

Why Are Dangerous, Contaminated Products on the Market?

FDA reviews and approves prescription drugs before they are sold. However, FDA does not have the same approval process for nonprescription (over the counter) drugs (e.g., cough syrup). It also does not approve dietary supplements, vitamins or other non-drug products before they are sold. To learn more about the types of products FDA reviews and approves, visit the Is It Really ‘FDA Approved’? page.

Manufacturers know that FDA reviews and approves products that contain drugs. Some manufacturers intentionally do not disclose that their products contain drug ingredients to try to get around FDA’s review.

For example, a weight loss product could contain sibutramine (a banned weight loss drug) but claim to be an “all-natural weight loss supplement.” This is dangerous and illegal.

You can learn about the safe use of dietary supplements from the Supplement Your Knowledge toolkit.

How FDA Takes Action to Protect You against Contaminated Products

FDA urges you to be careful when purchasing a product or supplement.

Although FDA cannot test these products before they enter the market because of federal regulations, it tests as many products as possible once they are on the market.

You can report a suspicious product to FDA to be tested for hidden ingredients. If FDA finds hidden ingredients in a product, the product is added to the health fraud product database.

FDA also warns consumers about fraudulent and/or contaminated products via press releases, consumer updates, emails and social media posts.

How to Protect Yourself against Contaminated Products

There are a few steps you can take to avoid buying products that are contaminated with hidden ingredients.

Before purchasing a product, search the health fraud product database to see the latest notifications about contaminated and other fraudulent products.

Watch out for products that make claims that seem too good to be true. Even if these products labels include the words “herbal” or “all natural,” that does not mean it is true, or that the product is safe.

Beware of products with multiple rave reviews touting the effectiveness of the product.

Be especially wary of products sold for sexual enhancement and energy, weight loss, pain, bodybuilding or sleep.

Be cautious when a product is marketed as being manufactured in an FDA-approved facility; FDA does not approve facilities.

Talk to a health care professional before buying or trying a new product or supplement for your health.

You also can help protect friends and family by spreading the word about scams like medication health fraud.