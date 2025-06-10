Learn about hidden ingredients in sleep, skin and bodybuilding products so you can make informed decisions about buying or using them.

Here's What You Need to Know

  • Many products that claim to help with sleep, skin concerns or issues and bodybuilding could be contaminated with dangerous hidden ingredients
  • These contaminated products are a type of medication health fraud.
  • These products are sometimes falsely advertised as dietary supplements, food and/or all-natural treatments. They are sold online and in stores.
  • These products pose a serious health risk and are not guaranteed to work. They can lead to severe health issues and hospitalization.

 Search the Health Fraud Product Database

Select a notification below to learn why the product listed is dangerous. You also can enter keywords into the search bar to find a specific product name.

This list covers only a small fraction of the contaminated products on the market. If a product is not on the list, that does not mean it is safe. Talk to a health care professional before buying or trying a new product for your health.

