Learn about hidden ingredients in sleep, skin and bodybuilding products so you can make informed decisions about buying or using them.
Here's What You Need to Know
- Many products that claim to help with sleep, skin concerns or issues and bodybuilding could be contaminated with dangerous hidden ingredients.
- These contaminated products are a type of medication health fraud.
- These products are sometimes falsely advertised as dietary supplements, food and/or all-natural treatments. They are sold online and in stores.
- These products pose a serious health risk and are not guaranteed to work. They can lead to severe health issues and hospitalization.
Search the Health Fraud Product Database
Select a notification below to learn why the product listed is dangerous. You also can enter keywords into the search bar to find a specific product name.
This list covers only a small fraction of the contaminated products on the market. If a product is not on the list, that does not mean it is safe. Talk to a health care professional before buying or trying a new product for your health.