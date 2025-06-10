Vyla announces new CEO

Peter Frey appointed chief executive officer, ushering in a new era of food system transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyla, a technology platform built to drive transparency, efficiency and collaboration across the food ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Peter Frey as chief executive officer. Yoav Levsky, co-founder and chairman, and Tim Taylor, who has served as chief executive officer, will continue to play active roles at the strategic and governance level of Vyla.

Frey, a founding member of Vyla and former chief operating officer, played a central role in shaping the company’s shared data platform and advancing its mission to improve visibility, efficiency and collaboration across the global food system. Under his leadership, Vyla has launched a growing suite of software applications, including Ascend Mobile and DairyInsight, designed to help dairy producers, processors and retailers unlock insights, improve operations and meet rising expectations for traceability and accountability.

“Peter understands this mission better than anyone,” Taylor said. “From day one, he’s helped shape Vyla into a platform that’s not just solving technical problems, it’s reshaping the way the food supply chain operates.”

“We’re here to transform the technology upon which the entire food chain relies,” said Frey. “The work ahead is challenging, but it’s also incredibly meaningful, and I’m proud to lead this team into the future.”

Vyla’s platform enables stakeholders across the dairy supply chain to collect, integrate and act on data from every stage of production — from herd health and feed to sustainability indicators and market trends. By improving connectivity across farms, suppliers, processors and retailers, Vyla helps accelerate measurable outcomes and drive business growth.

The company’s momentum has been further strengthened through partnerships with global organizations, including Nestlé, Danone and Grande Cheese, who share Vyla’s goal of transforming agriculture through collaboration and technology.

For a full executive bio and headshot, view the media kit here .

About Vyla

Vyla is an enterprise software company serving the food ecosystem with data aggregation, connecting technologies and decision analytics. Founded in 2020 and catalyzed by Nestlé, Land O’Lakes and Lely Group, Vyla is building a collaborative and connected agricultural industry. Its cloud-based platform helps producers, processors and retailers accelerate progress by integrating data across key performance areas, enabling more informed decisions and measurable outcomes. For more information, visit www.vyla.com .

Media Contact: Tina Shilling Marketing Advisor, Vyla press@vyla.com 949-415-8803

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.