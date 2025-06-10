EdTech Breakthrough Awards Frontline HCM With 2025 “Education Administration Solution of the Year”

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 4, 2025 – EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Frontline Education , a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, has been selected as winner of the “Education Administration Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the innovation of Frontline Human Capital Management (HCM) — a comprehensive suite designed exclusively for the unique challenges of K-12 education. Frontline HCM brings together all the essential components of K-12 human resources into a unified, connected ecosystem that empowers school and district leaders to make informed decisions, streamline processes, and focus more energy on supporting staff and students.

“Frontline’s HCM creates an environment where students can thrive and staff feel empowered. K-12 institutions face unique challenges like recruiting, onboarding, certification tracking, and substitute management,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, EdTech Breakthrough. “By centralizing and automating these processes, Frontline helps districts work more strategically and reduce time spent on administrative burdens.”

A Comprehensive Portfolio Purpose-Built for K-12

The Frontline HCM suite includes:

Together, these solutions eliminate data silos, reduce manual work, and create consistency across departments — all in service of building strong, effective teams.

“More than just software, our HCM suite is built to help school systems rise to the moment — whether they’re navigating staffing shortages, meeting compliance requirements, or investing in the professional growth of their teams,” said Matt Strazza, CEO of Frontline Education. “We’re honored by this recognition from EdTech Breakthrough, and we’ll continue to support the educators who make a difference every day by providing solutions that reduce administrative strain and increase time spent on what matters most: student success.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to recognize innovation, hard work, and success across education technology categories including Student Engagement, Adaptive Learning, School Administration, STEM, and Career Preparation. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries around the world.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, supporting more than 10,000 K-12 organizations nationwide. Our solutions span four key areas — Human Capital Management, Student Solutions, Business Operations, and Data & Analytics — helping school systems operate efficiently and deliver better outcomes for students and staff.

A part of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), Frontline combines long-term stability with a commitment to innovation in K-12 education. We’re proud to be recognized with a 2025 Glassdoor Best Places to Work award, reflecting our people-first culture and dedication to those who serve our schools.

