StarRez Wins EdTech Breakthrough’s 2025 “Student Safety Innovation Award”

StarRez leads the way in student safety innovation, by supporting colleges and universities worldwide in creating secure, connected, and thriving residential communities

DENVER, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarRez , global leader in housing and resident experience software that helps communities thrive - on and off-campus, today announced that it has received the “Student Safety Innovation Award” in the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

“At StarRez, we know that student housing plays a critical role in resident wellness, safety, and compliance. Across our global community, we're all working toward the same goal: creating safe, thriving communities where students can succeed,” said Travis Knipe, CEO of StarRez. “While many solutions solve parts of the challenge, our focus is on delivering a unified platform that simplifies safety, compliance, and engagement, and drives real outcomes for our campus partners. We sincerely appreciate this recognition from EdTech Breakthrough reflects the incredible work of our team and customers. We remain committed to being a trusted partner on and off campus—helping deliver amazing experiences, reducing risk, automating operations, and ultimately improving student outcomes—all through one connected platform.”

Safety is at the core of the StarRez platform, which equips housing teams with the tools to create secure, supportive living environments for students on and off campus. From housing applications and billing to roommate matching and off-campus education, StarRez streamlines the entire housing experience in one unified system. Beyond operational efficiency, the platform plays a vital role in enhancing student well-being and safety, helping students live, learn, and work with confidence throughout their academic journeys.

StarRez equips housing teams with advanced tools to actively monitor and manage secure living environments. Features such as guest management, package tracking, digital ID scanning, and real-time communication enable staff to stay responsive and vigilant. The platform’s Community Management solution fosters a sense of belonging while supporting student well-being, and its robust reporting and analytics surface key safety insights—helping teams identify trends, track incidents, automate follow ups, and take early action to maintain compliance and protect the campus community.

As institutions around the world prioritize safer, smarter residential communities, StarRez continues to lead with measurable impact—empowering teams to enhance compliance, streamline safety protocols, and ensure secure access for every resident.

Boosted Fire Safety Compliance: A EMEA-based university achieved a 95.75% compliance rate in fire safety activities by revamping their induction process using StarRez, ensuring students are well-informed and better prepared from day one.

A EMEA-based university achieved a 95.75% compliance rate in fire safety activities by revamping their induction process using StarRez, ensuring students are well-informed and better prepared from day one. Streamlined Visitation Oversight: At the Fashion Institute of Technology, StarRez reduced in-person visitation-related office visits by over 60%, saving staff 12 hours a week. The platform empowers the Conduct and Public Safety teams with transparent tools to manage approvals, track policy violations, and enhance campus safety.

At the Fashion Institute of Technology, StarRez reduced in-person visitation-related office visits by over 60%, saving staff 12 hours a week. The platform empowers the Conduct and Public Safety teams with transparent tools to manage approvals, track policy violations, and enhance campus safety. Faster, Safer Access Control: The University of Central Arkansas cut housing access processing time by 86%—from 8 hours to just 1—through StarRez’s automation capabilities, enabling secure, efficient door access for residents.



“Student needs have increased. They’re requiring more attention and they're expecting better digital tools, especially in places like the housing portal”, says Dante Brooks, Assistant Director of Housing at the University of Oklahoma. “StarRez really lets us spend time with our residents and it lets us have really thoughtful interventions on everything from billing to assignments to resident well-being.”

The platform makes it possible to embed compliance measures directly within the student booking experience. An interactive, automated system ensures students are informed before they even arrive on campus about rules and regulations such as fire safety. A pre-arrival fire safety video, post-move-in confirmation form, and in-person fire safety walks can ensure students actively engage with safety protocols.

“Beyond compliance, StarRez is creating a safer, more informed, and connected student experience. Universities are tasked with achieving widespread compliance in the face of challenging student engagement and ensuring student safety. However, traditional, fragmented approaches to compliance make safety training ineffective, unengaging, and hard to track,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “StarRez is leading the way in student safety innovation, ensuring that universities worldwide can create secure, connected, and thriving residential communities. We’re so pleased to be able to recognize them with 2025’s ‘Student Safety Innovation Award!’”

As StarRez continues to advance AI capabilities within its platform, the benefits of a unified system grow exponentially—helping institutions future-proof operations while enhancing safety and student support. To learn more about StarRez’s offerings and how they are leading the way in student safety innovation, visit www.starrez.com .

About StarRez

StarRez is the global leader in student housing software, providing innovative solutions for housing management, resident wellness and experience, and revenue generation. Trusted by 1,300+ clients across 25+ countries, StarRez supports more than 3 million beds annually with its user-friendly, all-in-one platform, delivering seamless experiences for both students and administrators. With offices in the United States, Australia, and the UK, StarRez blends the robust capabilities of a global organization with the personalized care and service of a trusted partner. For more information, visit www.starrez.com .

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.