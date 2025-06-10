Fetch and Kochava Partner to Introduce Performance-Based Rewards Solution for Streaming Services

Loyalty+ helps streaming services measurably acquire and retain customers – incentivizing key viewer actions across devices

MADISON, Wis. and SANDPOINT, Idaho, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fetch , America’s Rewards App, in conjunction with Kochava , the omnichannel measurement and attribution company, today announced Loyalty+, a new rewards solution for streaming services. Loyalty+ rewards viewers at all points in the viewing cycle—from earning rewards when they sign up for new services to watching new programs—driving stronger retention and cross-device engagement for marketers.

The partnership unites Fetch’s universal rewards ecosystem with Kochava’s omnichannel measurement and attribution technology. Through Loyalty+, brands can incentivize viewers to download streaming apps and engage with priority content across devices—whether that’s watching a pilot episode, completing a series, or returning for new releases. The program rewards users in real time, giving marketers a seamless way to drive measurable performance and optimize campaigns across platforms.

The launch of Loyalty+ follows a period of rapid momentum for Fetch, which has recently expanded its platform to include rewards for everyday categories like gas and local restaurants. With this move, Fetch continues to reward consumers for not only how they spend their money, but also how they spend their time. By unlocking value across more consumer touchpoints, Fetch is creating a more engaging, full-spectrum experience—helping marketers connect with customers during multiple moments throughout their days.

“Fetch is on a mission to become the universal rewards platform – bringing value to both brands and consumers across every category,” said Daniel Block, Head of Corporate Business Development at Fetch. “Partnering with Kochava lets us bring that model to streaming, helping brands drive acquisition and retention—while reducing churn—through rewards that are easy to activate and proven to perform.”

With streaming rapidly overtaking linear television, advertisers are rethinking how to engage fragmented audiences. Loyalty+ is an exciting addition to Kochava's lineup of innovations designed to measure performance across today's robust marketing landscape. The collaboration with Fetch further enhances outcomes measurement opportunities for the advertiser. Loyalty+ helps brands keep viewers coming back by rewarding key actions—with all activity tracked to deliver clear, attributable results for marketers.

“Loyalty+ enhances our value proposition for brands looking for true performance and lifetime value,” said Charles Manning, CEO of Kochava. “It bridges the gap between acquisition and retention by giving marketers a unified solution that works across devices, channels, and verticals.”

About Fetch

Fetch, America’s Rewards App, empowers consumers to live rewarded and helps brands create lifelong customers through the power of Fetch Points. Designed to acquire and retain consumers, Fetch has unparalleled visibility into what people buy, capturing billions of spending transactions annually using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Users submit 11M receipts per day and have earned more than $1 billion in Fetch Points. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 5 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering leading omnichannel measurement, multi-touch attribution, modern MMM, and campaign management for data-driven brands and platforms. We empower advertisers and publishers to measure what matters and achieve privacy-durable growth tailored to your unique KPIs. Kochava’s growth stack gives you control with a single source of truth across your omnichannel media mix and all connected devices.

Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information visit www.kochava.com .



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0feebc54-929a-47f0-8b50-35173bb8c3cc

Fetch and Kochava Fetch and Kochava Partner to Introduce Performance-Based Rewards Solution for Streaming Services

