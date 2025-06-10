AssureSoft Partners with Databricks to Enhance Real-Time Data & AI Solutions

The partnership reinforces AssureSoft‘s commitment to ensuring high-quality software solutions that create real value for its clients.

The company has maintained a 35% year-over-year growth rate over the last five years.

MIAMI, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureSoft , a nearshore software outsourcing company with operations in Latin America and the United States, announced its partnership with Databricks . This enhances the firm’s ability to deliver advanced data analytics, AI, and cloud-native solutions to clients.

Since 2006, AssureSoft specializes in time zone-aligned staff augmentation and software outsourcing services for US companies across industries such as Technology (SaaS), Healthtech, Fintech, E-commerce, Telecommunications, and Cybersecurity. Over the past five years, AssureSoft has maintained an annual growth rate of 35%.

As AssureSoft continues to expand , partnering with leading tech organizations like Databricks, which represent the highest industry standards, remains a core pillar of its growth strategy.

“Joining the Databricks Partner Network means delivering the best real-time data and AI solutions to our clients, so they can rely on fast, intelligent decision-making to stay competitive,” said Daniel Gumucio, CEO of AssureSoft. “Our certified teams bring the expertise and skills needed not only to help companies leverage data as a strategic asset, but also to build the AI-driven capabilities that define the next generation of business.”

Databricks is built to unify real-time data processing with advanced AI, enabling businesses to act on up-to-the-minute insights. Furthermore, Databricks' scalable AI and machine learning tools allow companies to develop and deploy models that adapt to evolving data patterns, enhancing predictive accuracy and operational efficiency.

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by marrying customers’ data with powerful AI models tuned to their business's unique characteristics. The platform is built on a lakehouse foundation of open data formats and open governance to ensure that all data is completely within the customers’ control.

AssureSoft leverages these capabilities to deliver real-time insights that help clients stay agile in a fast-changing market.

How Databricks is Driving Real Business Impact

Organizations across sectors are using Databricks to improve customer experiences, streamline operations, and make faster, smarter decisions.

Healthcare : Early ICU risk detection and optimized patient flows improve care and efficiency.

: Early ICU risk detection and optimized patient flows improve care and efficiency. Fintech : Real-time fraud alerts and dynamic credit assessments reduce risk.

: Real-time fraud alerts and dynamic credit assessments reduce risk. E-commerce : Personalized promotions and intelligent inventory management boost sales.

: Personalized promotions and intelligent inventory management boost sales. Telecom : Anomaly detection and usage-based retention strategies enhance service.

: Anomaly detection and usage-based retention strategies enhance service. Cybersecurity: Live threat intelligence and behavioral analytics improve protection.



This partnership with Databricks reflects AssureSoft’s ongoing evolution as a strategic technology partner. By aligning with one of the most advanced data and AI platforms on the market, the company is positioned to help clients unlock the full potential of their data, delivering smarter insights, faster decisions, and stronger outcomes.

About AssureSoft

AssureSoft is a nearshore software outsourcing company with 19 years of experience. With a team of 500+ developers distributed across Latin America, the company provides tailored solutions to U.S. and Canada-based clients through staff augmentation, dedicated software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing services. AssureSoft’s headquarters are located in Miami; it operates offices in California and has development centers in four cities across Bolivia and Paraguay. Additionally, the company has development teams in Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

AssureSoft adheres to global standards in information security compliance and talent development. The company is ISO 27001-certified and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years. Discover more at www.assuresoft.com

For Media Inquiries:

Catalina Soto Pizano

Corporate Communications Manager

AssureSoft

catalina.soto@assuresoft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

