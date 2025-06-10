Ipsos MMA Announces Continued Record Growth for its Unified Measurement Solution Driven by Next Generation Innovation Initiative

New York, NY, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsos MMA announced today that it continues to experience strong demand for its unique ability to scale Unified Measurement globally, and its ‘Next Generation’ unified measurement platform that enables clients to not only optimize their marketing, sales and operations investments, but plan for, track and manage them to achieve targeted revenue, brand and operating profit objectives at the speed and level of granularity needed to run their businesses. “We saw record growth again in Q1 with our business up 31% over the same period last year,” said Patrick Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. “Demand remains strong, and we are excited about the innovation and marketplace transformation that Ipsos MMA is driving, and more importantly, the measurable, incremental value we are creating for our client partners.” The company has aggressively hired in the US and EMEA this year to support its growth and innovation initiatives, expanding headcount by almost 30% in those markets to meet current and anticipated demand.

Last year Ipsos MMA launched its NextGen initiative, supported by investment funding from Ipsos SA, a global market research, analytic and consulting firm operating in over 90 countries. The Ipsos MMA NextGen investment supports expanded data partners to drive automated ingestion and global taxonomy-driven benchmarks, AI-guided data management, analytics, insights, campaign planning tools linked to measurable incremental revenue, and downstream AdTech integrations that automate investment decisions. The partnership between Ipsos MMA and its parent company also creates unique opportunities for the integration of brand, creative, and customer experience data into our unified measurement platform to ensure consumer insights are embedded into today’s modern measurement toolkit.

“Our ability to enable our client partners to understand, trust, and successfully adopt these capabilities to achieve their financial and brand objectives continues to be central to driving incremental revenue and operating profits for our clients, and subsequently Ipsos MMA through our partners’ success,” said Cummings. “As we have seen an accelerated adoption of Unified Measurement cross-functionally and across executive levels, the focus on value creation and transparency has been critically important. We continue to identify opportunities for incremental value and growth for our client partners, helping them navigate some of the uncertainty in the marketplace. This positions them for both short- and longer-term success as their brands and businesses continue to grow.”

“We see growth continuing throughout the back half of 2025. We continue to advance our NextGen capabilities and organization as marketplace needs evolve. Transparency, speed, and abilities to not only plan buy dynamically recalibrate and adjust investments to maximize financial and brand value are key to success,” said Cummings.

About Ipsos MMA



Ipsos MMA is the leading global data, analytics and software consultancy in the Unified Measurement Industry. The company enables its clients to achieve higher revenues and operating profits by optimizing their media, sales and operational investments via significantly enhanced and forward-looking planning, measurement, execution and re-calibration. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 90 locations worldwide. For more information on Ipsos MMA visit www.mma.com

