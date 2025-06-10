LVEM 25E Electron Microscope to Boost Biotech Research in Cuba

LVEM 25E Installed in Cuba at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).

Delong Instrument's LVEM 25E, a compact low voltage electron microscope, has been installed at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A significant development in Cuba’s biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors has been marked by the installation of the LVEM 25E, a compact all-in-one low voltage electron microscope , at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB). This installation, made possible through the Probiocuba initiative, will strengthen diagnostic and analytical capabilities, crucial for advancing biotechnology and improving health outcomes in Cuba.The LVEM 25E by Delong Instruments provides high-contrast Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM), Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy (STEM), Electron Diffraction (ED) and Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (EDS) all in a single device, making it an invaluable tool for research in the medical and biotechnology fields. The new microscope is set to advance diagnostic processes and support the development of essential medicines and medical technologies in Cuba. The LVEM 25E will improve the precision of scientific research, from protein quality control to sample analysis, enabling researchers meet global standards in medical development.The LVEM 25E installation is part of the broader Probiocuba initiative, a collaboration between the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), BioCubaFarma (Cuban Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Group), and the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP), with financial support from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). Probiocuba aims to strengthen Cuba’s capacity to produce essential medicines and medical devices to treat critical diseases.By fostering international collaborations and knowledge exchange, Probiocuba is helping Cuban scientists stay at the forefront of scientific innovation. This initiative is helping Cuba become a leader in biotechnology research, ultimately benefiting public health in Cuba and the wider region.“The electron microscope allows for the analysis of biological science samples, preclinical and toxicological safety, and the conduct of clinical trials. It is also essential in the diagnosis of various pathologies in humans, animals, and plants,” says Dr. Viviana Falcón, senior specialist in microscopy and imaging biophysics at the CIGB, regarding the potential of the LVEM 25E.Key Benefits of the LVEM 25EThe LVEM 25E is an all-in-one compact electron microscope that provides high-contrast biological imaging at the nanoscale, enabling researchers to study proteins, viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. This is essential for advancing drug development, vaccine creation, and improving diagnostics. The microscope supports a deeper understanding of molecular interactions, which is vital for ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products.The LVEM 25E is the ideal imaging device for applications in life sciences. Rapid sample exchange and enhanced automation make the LVEM 25E a practical and easy-to-use tool for routine imaging applications. The LVEM 25E provides well-contrasted and highly detailed images from samples prepared with standard preparation protocols and provides the option to obtain the same level of detail with reduced staining.This tool is indispensable for preclinical safety assessments, toxicology studies, and clinical trials, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of research outcomes. Its compact, all-in-one design allows it to fit into smaller labs since it has lower facility requirements and less requires maintenance.With the LVEM 25E microscope, Cuba is taking a significant step forward in scientific research and development. This collaboration will lead to improved healthcare outcomes and contribute to global health initiatives.For more information contact us.

