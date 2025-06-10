Daktronics, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), announced today it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 financial results on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for all interested parties at 10:00 AM CT that day.

Brad Wiemann, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Howard Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call, which will contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

To listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Daktronics Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call. Related slide presentation materials will also be posted to Daktronics’ Investor Relations website prior to the conference call. A recording will be archived and available for replay later on the site.

The conference call may be accessed by a *dial-in number or via the Internet as follows:

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM CT

Dial-In: Register here

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hgyqk876

*Note: To join by phone, participants will now have to register at the link provided. You will then receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to allow access to the call.

ABOUT DAKTRONICS

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The Company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is intended to receive the protections of such laws.

All statements, other than historical facts, included or incorporated in this presentation could be deemed forward-looking statements, particularly statements that reflect the expectations or beliefs of Daktronics, Inc. (the “Company,” “Daktronics,” “we,” or “us”) concerning future events or our future financial performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions or by the use of words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "project," “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or “intend,” the negative or other variants of such terms, or other comparable terminology. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation, the imposition of tariffs, trade wars, the availability and costs of raw materials, components, and shipping services, geopolitical and governmental actions, and other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2024 fiscal year (the “Form 10-K”) and in other reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. You should carefully consider the trends, risks, and uncertainties described in this presentation, the Form 10-K, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC by the Company before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks, or uncertainties continues or occurs, our business, financial condition, or operating results could be materially and adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment.

Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date of this news release and are based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect circumstances or events occurring after this presentation except as may be required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

For more information contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Howard I. Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer

Tel (605) 692-0200

Investor@daktronics.com

Alliance Advisors IR

Carolyn Capaccio / Jody Burfening

DAKTIRTeam@allianceadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.