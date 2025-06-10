OneAscent Collaborates with Ultimus Fund Solutions to Launch Inaugural Interval Fund

New interval fund supports values-based private markets opportunities

CINCINNATI, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce its integral role in the launch of OneAscent Capital LLC’s (OneAscent) first interval fund, OneAscent Capital Opportunities Fund (OACOX).

OneAscent’s interval fund represents a significant step forward in the firm’s mission to expand its values-based investment solutions, opening new opportunities for investors to access private markets. Offering a diversified mix of private equity, venture capital, private credit, and real assets, the Fund enables a wider investor audience to participate in strategies historically limited to institutions and high-net-worth individuals. With the consultative approach of Ultimus’ retail alternatives experts, the interval fund was structured to leverage efficiencies with OneAscent’s existing product offerings, a family of exchange-traded funds under Ultimus’ series trust platform.

Cole Pearson, President of OneAscent Investment Solutions, commented, “Launching our first interval fund is a pivotal moment for our organization. Partnering with Ultimus provided the operational foundation, distribution connections, and real-time data transparency we needed to navigate this new avenue confidently. Their team’s guidance and collaborative approach have been instrumental in helping us align this product with our values-based investment mission.”

“Our relationship with OneAscent has continued to grow as we work to help them deliver innovative investment solutions,” said Sean McLean, SVP of Retail Alternatives. “We are proud to expand our relationship with OneAscent as they explore new ways to meet the evolving needs of their clients. Wealth managers have greatly benefitted by leveraging our turnkey registered alts platform, Gateway, to bring alternative strategies to their clients in an efficient manner.”

The launch of this interval fund, coordinated between Ultimus and OneAscent, highlights their shared drive for success and OneAscent’s commitment to serving the needs of its investors while underscoring Ultimus’ commitment to helping asset managers bring their funds to the market quickly and efficiently.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors may obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 1-800-222-8274. The fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SPIC, which is not affiliated with OneAscent Capital, LLC.

Important Risk Information

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of the fund’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Adviser invests in securities only if they meet both the Fund’s investment and values-based screening requirements, and as such, the returns may be lower than if the Adviser made decisions based solely on investment considerations. The Fund invests in private funds, which are subject to their own strategy-specific risks such as default risk, leverage risk, derivatives risk and market risk. Fund shareholders will also bear two layers of fees and expenses in connection with investments in private funds. In addition, private funds are subject to illiquidity risk; The Fund’s shares are not listed on any securities exchange and are not publicly traded. There is currently no secondary market for the shares. Liquidity is provided to shareholders only through the Fund’s quarterly repurchase offers for no less than 5% of the shares outstanding at NAV. The fund will not be required to repurchase shares at a shareholder’s option nor will shares be exchangeable for units, interests or shares of any security and there is no guarantee that an investor will be able to sell all the shares that the investor desires to sell in the repurchase offer. Therefore, shares of the fund are inherently illiquid.



