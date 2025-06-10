TerraHash Digital™, a division of AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI), partners with BlueFlare Energy™ to launch a Power & Compute Initiative, advancing HPC and modular Bitcoin mining infrastructure in Alberta

Vancouver, British Columbia and Grand Prairie, Alberta, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovation-driven infrastructure and technology company, today announced the launch of a Strategic Power & Compute Initiative in collaboration with BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc. (“BlueFlare”), a developer of mobile, natural gas-powered generation systems. The partnership signals a major step forward in AgriFORCE’s TerraHash Digital™ strategy to build scalable, high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure for data-intensive applications, including blockchain networks and modular AI workloads.

Modular Power Meets Next-Gen Compute

At the heart of the Initiative is a shared vision: transforming stranded or underutilized natural gas resources into resilient, decentralized computing infrastructure. The collaboration will enable the deployment of modular energy and compute systems capable of supporting everything from Bitcoin mining to artificial intelligence, edge computing, and real-time analytics.

Under the agreement, AgriFORCE will finance and acquire BlueFlare’s proprietary mobile gas-generation units, while BlueFlare will deploy, manage, and operate the end-to-end compute infrastructure.

Integrated Technologies for Intelligent Infrastructure

The Initiative leverages BlueFlare’s full-stack platform for remote site management and real-time optimization:

BlueFlare OS ™ – Unified dashboard for fleetwide monitoring of power consumption, uptime, thermal metrics, and hash/computing performance.



– Unified dashboard for fleetwide monitoring of power consumption, uptime, thermal metrics, and hash/computing performance. Performance Optimization Suite – Adaptive control systems for voltage, fan, and clock speed management to extend hardware longevity.



– Adaptive control systems for voltage, fan, and clock speed management to extend hardware longevity. Remote Command Layer – Full remote operability with one-click reboot, firmware pushes, and miner resets.



– Full remote operability with one-click reboot, firmware pushes, and miner resets. Alerting & Predictive Analytics – AI-enabled systems for anomaly detection, maintenance forecasting, and incident prevention.



– AI-enabled systems for anomaly detection, maintenance forecasting, and incident prevention. Batch Configuration Tools – Streamlined fleet provisioning for new miners, pools, and compute workloads.



Also featured is the BlueFlare Carbon Cube™, a high-precision environmental monitoring and emissions management platform that supports carbon credit validation and ESG reporting—transforming every site into a measurable sustainability asset.

Strategic Growth Path & Infrastructure Rights

AgriFORCE has secured a Right of First Refusal (ROFR) on future BlueFlare-sourced sites that align with TerraHash Digital™’s expansion criteria. This ensures a consistent and scalable approach to deploying distributed HPC and digital infrastructure across energy-rich regions in Alberta and beyond.

“This Initiative is a leap forward in our mission to make computing infrastructure more scalable, sustainable, and financially efficient,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. “Together with BlueFlare, we’re pioneering a new era of distributed compute—optimized for both environmental impact and performance.”

Empowering Rural Innovation Through ESG-Aligned Compute

The AgriFORCE–BlueFlare collaboration is designed as a blueprint for regional innovation. By channeling latent energy into data-driven systems, the Initiative promotes rural job creation, grid independence, and carbon offset monetization.

“The Carbon Cube and its supporting technologies represent a breakthrough in transforming stranded or uneconomical energy assets into value-generating infrastructure,” added Dave Jackson, CEO of BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc. “Our goal is to not only enable advanced data mining and high-performance computing, but also to generate carbon credits that offset raw energy costs and fuel predictive modeling on the project’s frontend. It’s a value-added approach that enhances both operational intelligence and environmental accountability.”

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a mission-first company operating at the convergence of agriculture, clean energy, and digital infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital™ division, the company develops and manages high-performance compute environments that support the future of decentralized economies and sustainability.



Learn more: www.agriforcegs.com

About BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc.

Based in Grand Prairie, Alberta, BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc. is a leader in mobile natural gas-powered generation and decentralized compute technologies. BlueFlare’s platforms unlock stranded energy for scalable applications ranging from Bitcoin mining to real-time data processing.

Learn more: www.GoBlueFlare.com

Follow AgriFORCE on Social Media

Follow TerraHash Digital™ on Social Media

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are encouraged to review AgriFORCE’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors.” The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, visit: www.agriforcegs.com

Investor Relations: 1-561-717-1742

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.