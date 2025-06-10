ControlMonkey Named a Digital Innovator by Intellyx





NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlMonkey , the AI-powered cloud infrastructure automation platform, today announced that it has been named a winner of the Summer 2025 Digital Innovator Award , presented by Intellyx , a specialized analyst firm dedicated to digital transformation. ControlMonkey was recognized as a leading vendor for its Infrastructure-as-Code IaC automation and cloud governance, helping enterprises gain complete control over their cloud infrastructure.

As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading-edge vendors that are driving it, Intellyx recognizes vendors who are leading the way in enterprise IT innovation. Winners are selected from a competitive field who make it through Intellyx's rigorous briefing selection process and deliver a successful briefing.

The award recognizes ControlMonkey’s innovation and growing impact on how DevOps, SRE and platform engineering teams manage and secure IaC environments across the cloud. ControlMonkey stood out from the competitive pool of vendors for its solutions that streamline cloud disaster recovery, enhance multi-cloud governance, and its Open Tofu and Terraform migration.

This award complements an already successful year of milestones for ControlMonkey, including its $7 million seed round in January, backed by lool ventures and Joule Ventures. Since emerging from stealth, it has introduced several industry-first capabilities.

Key 2025 highlights include:

Cloud Automated Disaster Recovery for IaC : the first cloud-native Disaster Recovery solution purpose-built for cloud infra. The technology enables instant rollbacks of infrastructure configurations, dramatically reducing recovery complexity and operational overhead allowing business continuity in minutes. It has been adopted by engineering teams, including teams at Fortune 500 companies like Block.

: the first cloud infra. The technology enables instant rollbacks of infrastructure configurations, dramatically reducing recovery complexity and operational overhead allowing business continuity in minutes. It has been adopted by engineering teams, including teams at Fortune 500 companies like Block. Seamless OpenTofu and Terraform Migration : one-click migration and compatibility, helping customers modernize their IaC stacks with minimal risk, as the industry shifts from Terraform to OpenTofu .

: one-click migration and compatibility, helping customers modernize their IaC stacks with minimal risk, as the . Multi-Cloud Visibility and Governance at Scale : supports complex, multi-region, multi-cloud environments at enterprises at scale. Key features introduced in 2025 include: Terraform Modules Explorer, Version-aware visibility and Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations to boost collaboration and visibility.

: at enterprises at scale. Key features introduced in 2025 include: Terraform Modules Explorer, Version-aware visibility and Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations to boost collaboration and visibility. Enhanced GCP Support : introduced major enhancements, including detection of GCP Console ( ClickOps ) changes, cross-project visibility, and advanced drift detection and code integrity enforcement.

: introduced major enhancements, including detection of GCP Console ( ) changes, cross-project visibility, and advanced drift detection and code integrity enforcement. Strong AWS Ecosystem Validation: achieved three key validations from AWS in recognition of our technical excellence and deep operational alignment, including the AWS Cloud Operations Software Competency, AWS PrivateLink Ready designation and “Deployed on AWS” status.



“We are honored to receive the Intellyx Digital Innovator Award,” said Aharon Twizer, CEO and co-founder of ControlMonkey. “This recognition validates the progress our team has made in helping enterprises automate, govern and secure their cloud infrastructure at scale with unmatched agility and resilience. We’re excited to continue leading the innovation of the evolving cloud infrastructure and DevOps landscape.”

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page .

About ControlMonkey

ControlMonkey is the industry leader in IaC automation and cloud governance, helping enterprises gain complete control over their cloud infrastructure. With automated infrastructure delivery tools, cloud configuration disaster recovery, compliance enforcement, and cloud resilience solutions, ControlMonkey enables organizations to eliminate downtime, reduce operational risks, and scale with confidence.

ControlMonkey’s mission to deliver Total Cloud Control with Terraform continues to drive strong customer momentum and industry recognition. The company’s platform is trusted by engineering teams at leading enterprises including Intel, Block, Comcast, and NetApp.

