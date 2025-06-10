Aixa Miner Launches Fully Compliant Cloud Mining Platform to Set New Industry Standard in 2025

Leveraging decentralized infrastructure, AI security, and global regulatory compliance

Denver, CO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aixa Miner empowers sustainable cryptocurrency mining across more than 200 countries.

Aixa Miner has officially launched its next-generation Compliant Cloud Mining Platform, designed to reshape the global cryptocurrency mining sector. By combining cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence, and a strong commitment to regulatory transparency, Aixa Miner provides a secure, eco-conscious, and legally compliantsolution for miners worldwide.

Regulatory Excellence Backed by Verified Documentation Operating under the laws of the State of Colorado, Aixa Miner holds an official Certificate of Good Standing and Certificate of Document Filed issued by the Colorado Secretary of State.





This level of compliance positions Aixa Miner as a trusted global platform ready to serve both institutional and individual miners.

A Technological Leap in Cloud Mining

Aixa Miner introduces an advanced mining model combining decentralized cloud computing , AI-enhanced efficiency, and real-time transparency:

Decentralized Infrastructure via ICP Protocol

Instead of relying on centralized cloud providers like AWS, Aixa Miner uses Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) to aggregate idle computing power globally. This model reduces operational costs by over 60%, enabling more miners to participate profitably.

Smart Contract Innovation

By enabling terabyte-level data handling and microsecond task execution, the platform ensures low-latency, transparent mining operations. All transactions and earnings are recorded immutably on-chain.

AI-Powered Security and Cost Optimization

Dynamic pricing adjusts based on real-time demand, while AI systems monitor network behavior, detect threats, and isolate risks, ensuring miners stay protected without manual oversight.

Cross-Border Deployment

With nodes across 200+ countries, Aixa Miner automatically adjusts to local laws, tax policies,and environmental standards, delivering over 50% lower carbon emissions than conventional mining setups.

No-Code Mining & Full Ecosystem Support

Whether it's mining Bitcoin, Filecoin, or Ethereum, users can start mining using natural language commands—no technical background required. Miners can also convert earnings into assets like ICP and SOL within the same ecosystem.

The following chart illustrates the potential profits you can achieve.

Why Aixa Miner Stands Out

From complete regulatory transparency to AI-powered smart mining, Aixa Miner delivers a holistic and forward-looking solution that empowers users to mine confidently and responsibly.

Visit https://aixaminer.com to explore how you can join the decentralized mining movement and benefit from a platform built for the future.

About Aixa Miner

Aixa Miner is a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining company incorporated in Colorado, USA. Built on decentralized computing and AI technologies, Aixa Miner provides a secure, regulatory-compliant, and energy-efficient platform for mining digital assets globally.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Leif Mikkelsen Leif.Mikkelsen@aixaminer.com

