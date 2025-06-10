Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), announced today that Chief Financial Officer Chris Monroe is no longer with the Company. Mr. Monroe was hired by the Company on June 28, 2023.

“We appreciate Chris’ nearly two years of service and wish he and his family the best as they transition back to Texas,” said Chief Executive Officer Jerry Morgan.

The Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Keith Humpich, Vice President of Finance, as interim CFO until a permanent successor has been identified.

Mr. Humpich, who served as interim CFO from January 2023 to June 2023, has more than 30 years of accounting, audit, and finance experience. He joined Texas Roadhouse in February 2005 as the Director and then Senior Director of Internal Audit. In 2021, he was promoted to Vice President of Finance, overseeing Financial Reporting, Tax, Treasury, Internal Audit, and Financial Analysis. Mr. Humpich was appointed the Company’s principal accounting officer in January 2023 and began overseeing the Accounting function at this time. He also serves as co-chair of the Company’s Enterprise Risk Management function, and Compliance Officer for FCPA-related matters.

The Company has retained an executive search firm to assist in finding a successor.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 790 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

