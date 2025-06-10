Tessell Named to Redpoint’s 2025 InfraRed 100 for the Second Consecutive Year

Recognition reinforces Tessell’s leadership in cloud infrastructure innovation and accelerating enterprise data modernization

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell , the leading next-generation multi-cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) that enables enterprises and startups to accelerate database, data, and application modernization journeys at scale, today announced its selection to the 2025 InfraRed 100 , Redpoint Ventures’ annual list spotlighting the 100 most promising private companies in cloud infrastructure.

This marks the second consecutive year Tessell has been honored, further validating its momentum, technical excellence, and fast-growing customer adoption across Fortune 1000 enterprises. Tessell will celebrate the recognition alongside fellow honorees at the InfraRed Summit 2025 on June 10th in San Francisco and participate in the Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony.

Each year, the InfraRed 100 highlights the companies poised to reshape the cloud ecosystem based on their innovation, growth, and long-term potential. Tessell stood out again for its continued product expansion, enterprise traction, and multi-cloud innovation that helps organizations simplify and accelerate their data and application modernization journeys.

“We’re honored to be named again to the InfraRed 100,” said Bakul Banthia, Co-founder of Tessell. “This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our team to building the most flexible, performant, and enterprise-ready DBaaS platform in the market. We look forward to continuing our momentum and empowering our customers to modernize faster, innovate with confidence, and unlock the full value of their data.”

Tessell’s inclusion highlights the platform’s growing traction among enterprises modernizing their infrastructure and adopting AI-centric workflows. On April 9th, Tessell announced a $60 million Series B led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, B37 Ventures, and Rocketship.vc. The funding is being used to accelerate go-to-market expansion and enhance AI-driven features—including vector search, conversational query interfaces, and intelligent workload automation.

Tessell is a cloud-native DBaaS platform that supports major engines including Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, MongoDB, and Milvus. Operating across AWS and Azure, Tessell provides customers with self-service provisioning, DevOps integration, and complete lifecycle management—all while allowing customers to bring their own cloud accounts, identities, and keys to retain control and reduce vendor lock-in.

Key differentiators of Tessell’s cloud infrastructure solution include:

AI-Driven Automation – Intelligent lifecycle management, performance tuning, and fault remediation, allowing teams to focus on innovation over infrastructure.

Intelligent lifecycle management, performance tuning, and fault remediation, allowing teams to focus on innovation over infrastructure. Conversational Data Management (CoDaM) – A next-gen interface enabling teams to manage and query databases through natural language, dramatically simplifying access and insight generation.

– A next-gen interface enabling teams to manage and query databases through natural language, dramatically simplifying access and insight generation. Multi-Cloud Flexibility – Native integrations with AWS, Azure, OCI, and Google Cloud, allowing organizations to avoid vendor lock-in.

– Native integrations with AWS, Azure, OCI, and Google Cloud, allowing organizations to avoid vendor lock-in. Unified Data Ecosystem – Native connectivity across data lakes, warehouses, and real-time pipelines, enabling cross-functional data flow and governance.

– Native connectivity across data lakes, warehouses, and real-time pipelines, enabling cross-functional data flow and governance. Enterprise-Grade Security & Compliance – Including end-to-end encryption, zero RPO/RTO disaster recovery, and certifications for SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA.



For more information about Tessell’s DBaaS platform, visit www.tessell.com .

About Tessell

Tessell is a multi-cloud DBaaS platform redefining enterprise data management with its comprehensive suite of AI-powered database services. By unifying operational and analytical data within a seamless data ecosystem, Tessell enables enterprises to modernize databases, optimize cloud economics, and drive intelligent decision-making at scale. Through AI and Conversational Data Management (CoDaM), Tessell makes data more accessible, interactive, and intuitive, empowering businesses to harness their data's full potential easily.

