AlphaMeld Corporation and VedTechBio Forge Strategic AI-Powered Drug Discovery Alliance to Transform Metabolic and Liver Disease Therapeutics

GUILFORD, Conn., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaMeld Corporation, a global frontrunner in AI-powered drug discovery, and VedTechBio Research Pvt. Ltd., an emerging biopharma technology innovator specializing in translational research and program execution, today announced a multi-program strategic partnership to accelerate the development of novel therapies for metabolic and liver diseases, including obesity and rare hepatic disorders. The alliance will jointly advance up to three first-in-class therapeutic programs targeting urgent, unmet clinical needs in high-burden disease areas. This collaboration uniquely combines AlphaMeld’s AI-native drug discovery platform with VedTechBio’s translational infrastructure to compress timelines, reduce risk, and enhance capital efficiency—delivering superior value over traditional and first-generation AI drug discovery models.

AI-Driven Discovery—De-Risked by Design

At the core of the partnership is the AlphaMeld™ Platform, a proprietary drug discovery engine that leverages large-scale datasets, generative AI, and causal inference to triangulate the ideal drug-target-disease profile with unmatched precision and speed. The platform maps directional and functional relationships among genes, targets, pathways, biomarkers, and disease phenotypes—enabling a mechanistically informed, evidence-based discovery process. This capability unlocks powerful insights for hypothesis generation, target prioritization, and biomarker alignment, accelerating the path from computational hit to clinical candidate.

“While many AI platforms provide scalability or automation, the AlphaMeld Platform was purpose-built for translatability and impact,” said Dr. Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of AlphaMeld Corporation. “With VedTechBio as a complementary partner, we now integrate downstream translational rigor with upstream AI innovation—bridging the infamous ‘valley of death’ in early drug discovery.”

Execution at Scale in India’s Biotech Capital

VedTechBio brings to the partnership robust discovery infrastructure, deep disease biology expertise, and a proven execution engine—positioning programs for rapid advancement from in silico to in vivo.

“At VedTechBio, we view AI not as a tool but as a force multiplier for scientific thinking,” said Sudhir Nagarajan, Founder and Managing Director of VedTechBio. “With AlphaMeld, we can now systematically validate and scale promising assets with confidence and capital discipline. This is a blueprint for the next generation of biotech R&D,” he added. For more information, please visit www.vedbtechbio.com.

A New Benchmark for Global Biotech Partnerships

This alliance establishes a transcontinental innovation corridor—setting a new benchmark for AI-biotech collaborations by pairing deep tech from the U.S. with high-throughput R&D capabilities in India, all focused on high-burden, underserved indications.

As competitors increasingly invest in AI without integrating translational capabilities, AlphaMeld and VedTechBio offer a fully integrated, end-to-end value chain—from data to clinic.

About AlphaMeld Corporation

Headquartered in Guilford, Conn., AlphaMeld Corporation is redefining drug discovery by combining cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and generative AI with deep biomedical expertise. The AlphaMeld Platform unlocks insights from petabytes of structured and unstructured biomedical data to design clinically actionable therapies with a higher probability of success. The company partners with biotech, pharma, and academic institutions globally to catalyze impactful innovation in high-value disease areas. Learn more at www.alphameld.com | LinkedIn: @alphameld

