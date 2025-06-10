Redpoint Hosts Third Annual InfraRed Summit in Partnership with AWS

Event explores the future of cloud infrastructure as the debut of the 2025 InfraRed 100, honors the industry’s most innovative companies

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redpoint Ventures, a leading venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio of successful companies including Twilio, Looker, Nextdoor, Ramp, Stripe, NuBank, HashiCorp, Snowflake, Netflix, Hims, and more, is proud to announce the 3rd Annual Redpoint InfraRed Summit in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) at the AWS Builder Loft.

This premier event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries in the cloud infrastructure space to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of technology, including keynote speakers Matt Garman, CEO of AWS, and Garry Tan, President and CEO of Y Combinator.

Building on the success of previous initiatives, this year's summit continues Redpoint's commitment to highlighting excellence and innovation in cloud infrastructure.

In conjunction with the Summit, Redpoint is also thrilled to unveil the 2025 InfraRed 100, their annual list recognizing 100 of the most transformative companies in cloud infrastructure. These innovators are driving new advances in scalability, security, reliability, and performance across the cloud ecosystem. Now in its third year, the InfraRed 100 serves as both a barometer of emerging trends and a celebration of the founders and teams shaping the future of cloud computing.

"We’re honored to bring together leaders from across the industry at the third annual InfraRed Summit with AWS and to share this year’s InfraRed 100, highlighting companies advancing cloud infrastructure in meaningful ways," said Scott Raney, Managing Director at Redpoint. "We’re especially grateful to Matt Garman and Garry Tan for their leadership and insights at the event, and we look forward to recognizing the companies and entrepreneurs shaping the future of this critical sector."

About Redpoint Ventures

Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, and we're proud to have backed over 615 companies—including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos—with 183 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $8.0 billion across multiple funds. For more information visit: http://www.redpoint.com/ .

