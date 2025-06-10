Zoi launches Zoi North America Inc.

Zoi Opens U.S. Headquarters in New York Metro Area

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoi , a leading cloud-native IT consultancy, announced today that it has launched Zoi North America Inc. Founded in Stuttgart, Germany, Zoi opens the doors to its United States headquarters in Jersey City, New Jersey, providing local talent to assist with the digital transformation of enterprises. Zoi has the experience to streamline operations and IT infrastructure for U.S. companies operating in Europe, as well as international enterprises that have business operations in the U.S.

An enabler of digital infrastructure evolution, Zoi specializes in the development and consulting of digital, internet, cloud, data, and AI-based technologies and applications, specializing in retail, manufacturing, and automotive enterprises. With German engineering at its core, Zoi’s international team of tech-savvy talent provides more than technical expertise. By understanding each customer’s business, the team applies a methodology and mindset focused on identifying core challenges and needs from a business perspective—before determining the best-fit technology. This approach is supported by strong partnerships with all major hyperscalers.

“Enterprise transformation needs more than top-notch technology—it needs clarity, strategy, and structure to execute successfully. That’s what we bring to the U.S. market,” says Danilo Kirschner, Managing Director of Zoi North America. “At the interface of business and technology, we help customers prepare for the future by turning strategy into outcomes with a clear methodology, proven cloud architecture, and cross-functional teams that execute at scale.”

Since 2017, Zoi has partnered with future-focused organizations to provide:

Agile and reliable modernization journeys

Translation of business complexity and legacy monoliths into scalable cloud services

Cross-functional, industry-focused teams that deliver measurable outcomes

A trusted, certified partner ecosystem that can scale internationally



As one of the fastest-growing cloud-native consulting companies globally, Zoi maintains strong partnerships with public cloud providers. Zoi is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, Google Cloud Premier Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, and SAP Gold Partner. Previously earning an AWS Develop the Best Award in the DACH region and the AWS Transformation Award, Zoi was recently named a 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year, recognized for its strategic advice, technical expertise, and successful implementation of Google Workspace and Gemini models at companies operating worldwide.

ABOUT ZOI

Zoi is a global cloud-native and technology consulting company with headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, and Barcelona, Spain. In 2025, the company expanded into the U.S. with the launch of Zoi North America, Inc., establishing its U.S. headquarters in Jersey City, New Jersey. A 2025 Google Cloud Workspace Partner of the Year, Zoi maintains strong relationships with its partners such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and SAP, to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises, specializing in manufacturing, retail and automotive infrastructure. With over a decade of cloud experience and more than 450 employees in six countries, Zoi develops innovative full-stack solutions in the public cloud that are AI-supported and business-focused. Visit zoi.tech .

