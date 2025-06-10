Varonis Becomes the First Data Security Platform to Support MCP

New capability lets customers use AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude to extract insights and automate data security outcomes

MIAMI, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, announced the Varonis Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server — a powerful new way to access and orchestrate the Varonis Data Security Platform using AI clients like ChatGPT, Claude, and GitHub Copilot.

The Varonis MCP Server marks the next evolution for data security — transforming Varonis into an AI-agnostic engine that turns simple prompts into powerful, automated outcomes.

Customers can ask deep research questions about their data security posture or automate powerful workflows with prompts such as:

“Get the last three high-severity alerts from Varonis and update any related ServiceNow tickets with the details.”

“Run a Varonis remediation to remove all stale guest accounts that haven't accessed data in over 180 days.”

“Build a compliance report that lists all databases and tables throughout AWS and Azure that contain employee PII.”



“Automation is at the heart of everything we do," said Varonis Co-Founder and CEO Yaki Faitelson. "The Varonis MCP Server marks another leap forward in our agentic AI vision — giving our customers access to Varonis' real-time data security insights and automated remediation from their own AI tools, IDEs, agent builders, and terminals."

With Athena AI embedded in the Varonis UI and agentic AI underpinning many of the platform’s automated features, Varonis continues to redefine what’s possible with AI-powered data security. Together, these capabilities give organizations a decisive edge in preventing data breaches and simplifying compliance.

Read more about the Varonis MCP Server and how customers can try it now.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com

