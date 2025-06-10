Roji Health Intelligence Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

HITRUST e1 Certification validates Roji Health Intelligence is committed to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management

CHICAGO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roji Health Intelligence LLC, a leading provider of Value-Based Care technology and services to health care providers, today announced that its Roji Clinical Data Registry, ”Roji Registry”, has earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity. Roji delivers services to reduce the cost of health care and improve patient health through its technology, based on aggregating data from provider’s clinical record systems and insurance claims.

HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that the organization’s Clinical Data Registry - Roji Registry is focused on the most critical controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.

“In today’s environment, it’s imperative that organizations like ours keep pace with current and emerging threats,” said Theresa Hush, CEO at Roji Health Intelligence. “We are pleased to demonstrate to customers that they can trust in the stewardship of their patient data through HITRUST e1 Certification.”

“The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations like Roji Health Intelligence that want to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy,” said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. “We applaud Roji Health Intelligence for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification.”

About Roji Health Intelligence LLC

Roji Health Intelligence LLC provides Value-Based Care technology and services to health systems, Clinically Integrated Networks, Accountable Care Organizations, and physician groups. Roji has worked with hundreds of organizations to help clients achieve success under new models of value-based reimbursement. Click here for more information about Roji Health Intelligence and to schedule a call to learn more about how we can help you control costs and improve outcomes.

Roji Health Intelligence media contact:

Leonard Ho

Roji Health Intelligence

leonard.ho@rojihealthintel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

