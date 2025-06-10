ServiceTrade Unifies Sales and Service Operations to Maximize Revenue and Growth for Commercial Contractors

Integrated Sales, Service Delivery, Sales Management, and Back Office Functionality Delivers Predictable Revenue, Eliminates Operational Friction, and Accelerates Growth

DURHAM, N.C., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc., the field service management platform that enables commercial service contractors to build stronger, more profitable businesses, today announced powerful new functionality that brings sales, service delivery, invoicing, and customer service together in one fully integrated system—streamlining operations and driving stronger, more profitable growth.

ServiceTrade’s end-to-end platform now enables sales teams to easily create detailed asset-based service proposals with customized preventative maintenance schedules and tiered pricing options. Once approved, proposals are automatically converted into executable contracts, allowing teams to schedule, deliver, and manage the work without delay. The new functionality bridges the gap between sales and service operations, unlocking more efficiency and profitability.

“Sales and service alignment is no longer a nice-to-have—it’s a competitive advantage,” said Brook Bock, Chief Product Officer at ServiceTrade. “The integration of sales functionality with our field service management platform gives contractors total visibility across their customer lifecycle, encompassing sales proposals, equipment history, contract terms, scheduled maintenance, service delivery, and invoices—all within one system. The results include more deals with the most profitable customers, higher close rates, fewer missed revenue opportunities, and sustainable growth.”

In many commercial contracting businesses, sales and service teams operate within disconnected systems, resulting in costly delays, lost details, and missed opportunities. Redundant data entry slows down sales and field service operations, while limited visibility into customer contracts and equipment lifecycles leaves revenue on the table.

By combining proposal generation and funnel management tools with ServiceTrade’s best-in-class service operations engine, commercial contractors gain a seamless, end-to-end workflow—from proposal to completed job. ServiceTrade’s comprehensive functionality supports growth for commercial contractors by:

Accelerating contract execution by eliminating friction between sales and service handoffs.

Streamlining operations, eliminating duplicate data entry, and reducing administrative overhead via a single, end-to-end customer record.

Combining multiple site estimates into a single, professional proposal, thereby simplifying the sales process for corporate, government, or multi-site customers.

Increasing sustainable revenue and profit while maximizing the value of long-term customer agreements.

Capturing a higher margin by ensuring sales commitments are executed efficiently in the field.



BLUEHAT MECHANICAL GROWS WITH SERVICETRADE

“Before ServiceTrade, we’d lose momentum between quoting a job, delivering it, and securing our next service with that customer,” said Karim Nice, owner of BlueHat Mechanical, a leading mechanical service contractor in North Carolina. “Now, with one connected system, our teams are fully aligned, we’re capturing more opportunities, and our revenue flow is smoother and more predictable than ever.”

ABOUT SERVICETRADE

ServiceTrade helps commercial service contractors build stronger, more profitable businesses. With over a decade of category leadership and more than 1,300 customers, ServiceTrade’s end-to-end platform streamlines operations from the field to the back office, improves technician productivity, and strengthens customer relationships from contract to invoice. ServiceTrade powers the modern commercial contractor. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com .

Contact:

media@ktcmarketingandpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.