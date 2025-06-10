iPower and Borg Rise U.S. Enter Strategic Partnership to Expand Social Media Commerce

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) ("iPower" or the "Company"), a tech and data-driven eCommerce service provider and online retailer, today announced a strategic partnership with Borg Rise U.S., a dynamic and fast-growing player in digital content and social media commerce. This partnership marks a key milestone in iPower’s strategy to expand its omnichannel presence through influencer-driven and content-based sales models across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Borg Rise U.S., with its strong network of content creators, livestreaming infrastructure, and experience in cross-border digital commerce, will collaborate with iPower to build and scale innovative social commerce campaigns. These campaigns will bridge content and conversion, enabling more direct, engaging, and high-converting consumer experiences.

"We’re excited to team up with Borg Rise U.S. to unlock the potential of social-driven retail," said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to connect brands with audiences where they spend their time and attention—on social media—by turning inspiration into seamless purchasing."

Under this partnership, iPower and Borg Rise U.S. will work together to:

Co-develop influencer campaigns, live selling initiatives, and digital storefronts

Expand iPower’s SuperSuite service offerings into social commerce enablement

Leverage content performance data to enhance targeting and personalization

Onboard emerging brands and help them scale through creator ecosystems

This strategic alliance is expected to further iPower’s mission to empower sellers and entrepreneurs with the tools, data, and distribution channels needed to thrive in today’s evolving digital retail landscape.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added eCommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower’s capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a nationwide network of warehouses, competitive last-mile delivery partners, and a differentiated business intelligence platform. For more information, visit www.meetipower.com.

About Borg Rise U.S.

Borg Rise U.S. is a next-generation digital commerce company focused on livestreaming, influencer marketing, and cross-border social commerce. With strengths in content development, platform operations, and community-driven conversion, Borg Rise U.S. empowers brands to unlock growth through immersive digital experiences.

