Blink Charging UK to Expand EV Charging Network in North Hertfordshire

New Chargers in North Hertfordshire Will Bring Network to Just Under 1,000 Chargers in Hertfordshire County

London, UK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging UK (“Blink Charging UK”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Blink Charging Co. a leading global owner, operator, provider, and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced that it has executed a new contract with North Hertfordshire Council to deliver a comprehensive EV charging network across the region.

Blink Charging UK will install and operate 18 new EV charging stations in strategic locations throughout North Hertfordshire, providing residents, businesses, and visitors greater access to reliable and efficient charging facilities. This initiative brings the current total of charging stations across the entire Hertfordshire County to just under 1,000 units, and this project reinforces the region’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation.

“We want to ensure residents are able to access EV chargers, so locations were chosen that are close to large numbers of homes that do not have off-street parking,” said Ian Fullstone, Director for Place at North Hertfordshire Council. “By working with Blink Charging UK, we are helping to accelerate the roll-out of a modern and accessible charging network to help enable people to make the switch to EVs. This initiative is a key part of our sustainability efforts and will contribute to the district’s target of being net zero by 2040.”

“This agreement with North Hertfordshire further expands our EV charging network in the region,” said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Blink Charging UK. “It also solidifies Blink Charging UK’s position as a key player in sustainable transport infrastructure in North Hertfordshire while further reinforcing our overall commitment to supporting the UK’s transition to electric mobility. We look forward to our continued collaborations with North Hertfordshire Council.”

About Blink Charging UK

Blink Charging UK is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Committed to helping the UK transition to sustainable transport, Blink Charging UK provides accessible and reliable charging options for communities, businesses, and government projects across the country. Learn more at https://blinkcharging.com/en-gb.

About Blink Charging Co.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

