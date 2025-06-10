FCC Certifies EUCAST Global’s 5G Indoor Base Station, Marking Major Milestone for Secure U.S. Network Deployment

EUCAST 5G Network in a Box - Backpack Gary Sumihiro Jaehyeong Kim, founder of EUCAST Global Chris Medina

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EUCAST Global Inc. , a leading provider of 4G and 5G private cellular network solutions, has received equipment certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This approval paves the way for broader deployment across the United States, positioning EUCAST as a viable, domestic-friendly 5G solution provider amid growing demand for secure network infrastructure.This milestone aligns with national security objectives and creates a significant opportunity for U.S. businesses to adopt next-generation 5G infrastructure that is both secure and future-ready. By offering a trusted alternative built on open standards and free from geopolitical concerns, EUCAST empowers organizations to modernize their networks with confidence, supporting innovation across critical sectors like healthcare, education, manufacturing, and public safety.EUCAST technology contains no Chinese components, making it an ideal candidate for organizations participating in the U.S. government’s “rip and replace” initiative, which mandates the removal of gear from companies deemed national security risks.“As digital transformation accelerates across sectors, businesses need reliable, ultra-fast connectivity to operate cloud systems, facilitate real-time communications, and support data-heavy applications like telemedicine, smart classrooms, and AI said Gary Sumihiro, Board Member at EUCAST Global. “We are pleased to launch our 5G indoor base station ahead of schedule—this is another step in the forward progress of EUCAST Global. We’re addressing a critical need for businesses that rely on high-speed data for day-to-day operations.”The newly FCC-certified EUCAST 5G indoor solution is engineered specifically for business environments with high data flow requirements, such as medical facilities, universities, and enterprise campuses. It delivers the speed, stability, and scalability required for today’s most demanding use cases.“The EUCAST 5G indoor base station is not only robust, but commercially stable and available for immediate deployment,” added Chris Media, Board Member at EUCAST Global.EUCAST is now accepting orders for their indoor and outdoor 5G base station with delivery expected in Q4 this year.“With this FCC approval, EUCAST is uniquely positioned to support a wide range of U.S. industries eager to adopt private 5G networks,” said Jae Kim, CEO of EUCAST Global. “From healthcare and education to logistics and manufacturing, this milestone opens doors for U.S. enterprises to access cutting-edge 5G technology that is secure, efficient, and entirely free of Chinese components. It’s a significant step forward not just for EUCAST, but for American innovation and infrastructure resilience.”With the U.S. 5G enterprise market projected to surpass $150 billion by 2030, organizations are demanding secure and dedicated infrastructure that ensures seamless connectivity. Hospitals require real-time patient data transfer; universities are expanding smart campus initiatives; manufacturers need low-latency environments for automation.EUCAST’s compact indoor base station fills a market gap by offering carrier-grade performance in a flexible, easily deployable form factor—ideal for both urban and rural applications. The solution also supports Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), giving institutions more control over their private 5G networks.By delivering reliable connectivity for core business operations, EUCAST is helping sectors from healthcare and education to logistics and smart manufacturing thrive in the digital age.###EUCAST Global provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions including base stations, application servers and gateways, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.Please visit www.eucastglobal.com For more information or to schedule an interview with a EUCAST spokesperson, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

