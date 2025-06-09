Four new dog/handler teams join the DNR’s K9 Unit (published June 9, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources K9 Unit has expanded by four dogs and handlers and increased its ability many times over to detect aquatic invasive species, locate lost people, detect possible game and fish violations, and assist local law enforcement agencies with their evidence-detection needs.

Following several months of intensive training, the four teams earned their detection certification in late May and doubled the number of DNR dog/handler teams working throughout Minnesota. The newly certified teams include:

CO Cassie Block and K9 Jet, currently stationed in Willmar but will be stationed in Two Harbors beginning later this month. K9 Jet’s previous handler, Adam Seifermann, recently accepted a promotion to lieutenant/supervisor.

CO Dustin Roemeling and K9 Cora, stationed in Worthington.

CO Annette Schlag and K9 Trapper, stationed in Rochester.

CO Jake Swedberg and K9 Axel, stationed in Detroit Lakes.

All the new dogs are trained in detection (including for zebra mussels), article and evidence search, tracking, and obedience. They join the K9 Unit’s other teams:

Unit leader Capt. Phil Mohs and K9 Mack, stationed in the metro area.

CO Mike Krauel and K9 Bolt, stationed in Mora.

CO Mike Fairbanks and K9 Fennec, stationed in Deer River.

CO Luke Gutzwiller and K9 Earl, stationed in Montevideo.

“I’m thankful for all the work these dogs and handlers have done and am really excited for them to join the team and enhance our ability to protect Minnesota’s people and natural resources,” Mohs said. “Our dogs have an integral role in achieving our overall mission of ensuring the generations of Minnesotans that come after us have the same or better opportunities than we do today.”