TurnOnGreen Expands Contract Portfolio with $7.5 Million Backlog

MILPITAS, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”), together with its division Digital Power Corporation (“DPC”), a recognized leader in custom-engineered power solutions, announced that its contract backlog has grown to $7.5 million.

This expanded backlog reflects strong demand for DPC’s innovative, mission-critical power systems across multiple industries, including military and defense, industrial, medical, e-mobility, and telecommunications. The awarded contracts involve the design and production of advanced, ruggedized power systems engineered to perform reliably in extreme environments while meeting stringent operational requirements.

TurnOnGreen and DPC specialize in custom, scalable solutions tailored to the unique needs of its global customer base. Their high-grade uninterruptible power supplies and integrated power platforms are deployed across diverse sectors, including land, sea, and airborne applications. These systems especially support essential military operations by meeting strict environmental and operational standards required by global defense OEMs.

“Digital Power’s proven track record in delivering complex and bespoke power solutions is a testament to our commitment to technical innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Amos Kohn, Chairman and CEO of TurnOnGreen. “This growing backlog not only reflects the trust our customers place in us, but also reinforces our dedication to consistently meet demanding specifications, tight timelines, and budget requirements across diverse industries and market sectors.”

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen Inc. (OTC:TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, high-performance power solutions for mission-critical applications in some of the world’s most demanding environments. Serving diverse industries, including defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-Mobility, TurnOnGreen seeks to deliver cutting-edge, reliable power technologies tailored to meet complex operational needs. With over 50 years of expertise, TurnOnGreen leverages decades of experience to develop customer-driven solutions that drive innovation and efficiency. The company collaborates closely with clients to engineer advanced products that enhance performance, sustainability, and reliability across multiple sectors.

TurnOnGreen is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, visit https://www.turnongreen.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors including a change in future projected revenue due to modification or cancellation of orders. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.TurnOnGreen.com.

T2C2 (Transportable Tactical Command Communications) System Provided by Digital Power Corporation Armed forces have approved and are implementing the T2C2 (Transportable Tactical Command Communications) system. This new satellite communications package is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, the SNAP (Satellite Networked Antenna). T2C2 is being fielded to replace SNAP terminals, offering more expeditionary and scalable capabilities. The T2C2 will enable military command to have situational awareness of what is happening on the ground and relay that information to all organizations involved in the event of a real-world contingency operation.

