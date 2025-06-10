PropUp and Elmington Property Management Join Forces to Optimize Maintenance Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropUp, a leading innovator in operational solutions for the apartment and single-family rental housing industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Elmington Property Management, a distinguished full-service property management firm with a presence in 29 states. This collaboration will empower Elmington to standardize maintenance operations, significantly reduce time-to-turn, and gain unprecedented visibility into property, personnel, and vendor performance with PropUp, an industry leader in innovative maintenance and facilities solutions.

"We are so excited to partner with Elmington Property Management," said William Gottfried, CEO of PropUp. "PropUp is dedicated to supporting Elmington's pursuit of best-in-class, nationwide property management by providing our scalable, digital solutions for maintenance, facilities, and property operations. Our proprietary data, robust reporting, and insightful KPIs will equip Elmington to measurably reduce vacancy loss, drive net operating income (NOI), and rigorously evaluate performance across their entire organization."

PropUp seamlessly integrates with its clients’ residential property management software, delivering a suite of tools designed to elevate operational efficiency and team performance. PropUp’s customizable KPIs help track timelines, reduce vacancy loss, and unlock new revenue opportunities. The intuitive interface ensures fast adoption for end-users, providing features that drive accountability and results, while delighting staff with familiar, easy-to-use features.

Elmington will leverage PropUp’s comprehensive suite of solutions, including:

Digital Boards & Workflows: Customizable tools streamlining with multi-site centralization capabilities for make-readies, renovations, evictions, leasing, and more, effectively replacing outdated legacy systems.

Customizable tools streamlining with multi-site centralization capabilities for make-readies, renovations, evictions, leasing, and more, effectively replacing outdated legacy systems. Mobile Inspections: Automated and dynamically scheduled inspections featuring the market’s most robust custom template editor for move-ins, move-outs, damages, scopes of work, preventative maintenance, and affordable housing compliance.

Automated and dynamically scheduled inspections featuring the market’s most robust custom template editor for move-ins, move-outs, damages, scopes of work, preventative maintenance, and affordable housing compliance. Work Order Management: A unified web and mobile platform for seamless service workflow, enabling the creation and completion of service tickets directly from inspections, and efficient management of make-ready and resident requests.

A unified web and mobile platform for seamless service workflow, enabling the creation and completion of service tickets directly from inspections, and efficient management of make-ready and resident requests. Facilities Management: Comprehensive asset tracking of appliances, hardware, fixtures, and components, providing critical insights into asset location, lifespan, and cost.

Comprehensive asset tracking of appliances, hardware, fixtures, and components, providing critical insights into asset location, lifespan, and cost. Actionable Data & Reporting: Proprietary analytics delivering deeper insights than traditional property management system reporting.



"Elmington Property Management is excited to partner with PropUp to standardize and scale our maintenance operations," said DeAnna Moore, President of Elmington Property Management. "This partnership will enable Elmington to confidently onboard, staff, and manage properties of any asset class in any market."

About PropUp:

PropUp is a leading provider of innovative operational solutions for apartment and single-family rentals. Founded by operators with decades of multi-family experience and a tech-forward approach to property management, PropUp provides maintenance, facilities, and property operations tools to property managers and owner operators across the United States and Canada. For more information visit: https://www.gopropup.com/

About Elmington Property Management:

Elmington Property Management is a full-service multi-family property management company headquartered in Nashville, TN. The genuine care and standard of excellence for our residents and guests is our highest mission. Our common purpose is to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others through selfless service. We manage a diverse array of housing types including conventional and affordable with over 300 properties spanning 29 states. We believe in achieving our goals by any means, while focusing on winning as one team. Our commitment to continued growth and transparency for our clients, residents, partners, and employees is central to our success.



Contact:

Joanne Hogue

Smart Connections PR for PropUp

+1 (410) 658-8246

joanne@smartconnectionspr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.