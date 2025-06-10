Tritium Launches TRI-FLEX EV Charging in Europe to Support Next Phase of EU Infrastructure Needs

Tritium’s breakthrough charging architecture – designed to help solve Europe's EV charging needs – to be shown at EVS38 in Gothenburg, Sweden 15-18 June.

Gothenburg, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Europe’s electric vehicle (EV) market continues to grow, its charging infrastructure is not prepared to handle the coming demand. Most analysts expect EVs to have a 40-50% market share in Europe by 2030. An infrastructure bottleneck threatens to slow the continent’s transition. In response, Tritium , a global leader in DC fast charging, has unveiled its TRI-FLEX platform, a next-generation charging architecture engineered specifically for Europe’s unique regulatory and infrastructure demands. Tritium will showcase the architecture at the 38th International Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition ( EVS38 ) in Gothenburg, Sweden on 15-18 June 2025.

TRI-FLEX: Purpose-Built for Europe’s EV Future

“The EV revolution will move at the speed of its infrastructure,” said Arcady Sosinov, CEO of Tritium. “Current charging solutions were designed for yesterday's EV market. Without a fundamental shift in charging architecture, we'll hit that wall where EVs are increasingly popular but increasingly difficult to charge. TRI-FLEX changes that with a completely new architecture—designed to grow with demand, optimize grid impact and meet Europe’s strict regulatory environment.”

Tritium’s TRI-FLEX is a high-performance DC fast charging system built to deliver scale, flexibility, and compliance across the European market. Key features include:

Scalable Design:

Supports 2 to 32 dispensers per hub—up to 64 charge points, 8x more than standard systems

Flexible mix of 100kW, 200kW, and 400kW dispensers

Modular and phased deployment allows operators to scale without costly overhauls

Regulatory-Ready:

AFIR Regulation Compliant for EU-wide alternative fuel infrastructure standards

Eichrecht and MID compliance to meet Germany’s and EU’s DC metering directives

Built for pan-European deployment with streamlined certification and installation

Grid and Climate Resilience:

Operates in extreme climates from -35°C to +55°C

IP65-rated and liquid cooled for performance and reliability

Built-in support for battery storage and renewable energy integration

Smart grid functionality with 25kW power resolution and real-time load balancing

A Crisis of Scale—and a Solution Built to Meet It

While automakers scale production and consumers adopt EVs in record numbers, Europe’s infrastructure has lagged behind. The conversation must now shift from merely adding more chargers to deploying intelligent, scalable systems that fit diverse urban and rural environments, minimize grid strain and remain profitable for operators.

“Europe’s Green Deal and EV targets cannot be met with yesterday’s infrastructure,” said Sosinov. “We need a new architecture—one that’s flexible, efficient, and ready for the realities of European regulations and energy markets. We believe our new TRI-FLEX EV charging system can help.”

For more information about TRI-FLEX, visit www.tritiumcharging.com or email sales@tritiumcharging.com .

# # #

About Tritium

For over a decade, Tritium has been a pioneer in DC fast-charging, powering the road forward with innovative solutions that businesses and drivers depend on daily. Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast charging solutions and services for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are made in Tennessee, USA and are designed to look great and to perform in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of its customers around the world. In 2024, the Tritium global business was acquired by Exicom Tele-Systems Inc..

Attachments

Steve Janisse steve.janisse@newsmakersmedia.com

Tritium TRI-FLEX Tritium’s breakthrough TRI-FLEX charging architecture – designed to help solve Europe's EV charging needs – is to be shown at EVS38 in Gothenburg, Sweden 15-18 June. Tritium TRI-FLEX image 2 Tritium’s breakthrough TRI-FLEX charging architecture – designed to help solve Europe's EV charging needs – is to be shown at EVS38 in Gothenburg, Sweden 15-18 June.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.