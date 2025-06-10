GrowGeneration Announces International Expansion with Distribution Agreement Across the European Union and Footprint in Costa Rica

DENVER, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest specialty retailer of hydroponic and organic gardening products, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with V1 Solutions, a Macedonia-based company that will act as GrowGen’s sales and marketing partner for its proprietary product lines throughout the European Union. Additionally, the Company announced the distribution of its proprietary products in Costa Rica, making its products available to cultivators in Central America.

Targeted EU Expansion Driven by Evolving Cannabis Landscape

V1 Solutions has developed and maintains key strategic relationships with commercial cultivators across the European region. This agreement enables GrowGen to meet the growing demand for advanced cultivation products that comply with evolving regulatory and quality standards as cannabis reform accelerates across the European Union.

Target markets include:

Germany, where recreational cannabis was legalized in 2024, unlocking significant commercial and medical cultivation potential.

Portugal, a leading exporter of medical cannabis to the EU and a hub for EU-GMP-certified cultivation.

Malta and Luxembourg, which have enacted progressive cannabis reform and are scaling their domestic cultivation industries.

The Netherlands, launching pilot adult-use programs with government-licensed growers.

Czech Republic and Greece, where updated regulatory frameworks are attracting major cultivation investments.

Macedonia, as a strategic Balkan hub supporting EU-facing cannabis production.

Uruguay, a pioneer in cannabis legalization, opening doors for broader South American market expansion.



GrowGeneration will supply commercial cultivators, garden centers, and licensed operators in these countries with its proprietary brands—Drip Hydro, Char Coir, Ion Lighting, Power Si, and The Harvest Company—designed by growers for growers.

Costa Rica: Gateway to Central American Expansion

GrowGen has also launched its proprietary brands in Costa Rica, whose government has issued over 50 licenses for hemp and cannabis production during the past year. The country’s favorable growing conditions and developing export infrastructure make it a key growth market in Central America.

“As legalization advances, the EU and Costa Rica are rapidly becoming some of the most promising cannabis cultivation markets in the world,” said Darren Lampert, GrowGen’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to bring our proven product lines to professional growers across Europe and Central America, who are seeking yield-maximizing, cost-effective solutions backed by North American cultivation expertise.”

International Expansion Strategy

GrowGen is actively exploring additional markets in Eastern Europe and Latin America, consistent with its strategy to serve high-growth regions through local partnerships and product education. GrowGeneration’s international expansion activities align with its. The Company’s international sales infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and strong distribution network position it to capitalize on the cannabis cultivation boom in regions where legalization continues to advance.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is the nation’s largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

