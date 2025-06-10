Indicium Launches AI Data Squads to Accelerate Complex Migrations to Databricks Using Agentic AI and dbt

A new services model that brings structure, scale, and consistent quality to the most complex data modernization initiatives

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indicium, global leader in data and AI services, today announced the launch of AI Data Squads as a Service, a new delivery model that helps companies execute complex migrations, modernize platforms, improve data quality, and build the foundation for operational intelligence. Built on Indicium’s IndiMesh framework and powered by Agentic AI, the service delivers the speed and quality assurance enterprises need to unlock real value from their data and move forward with confidence.

Many enterprise teams are held back by poor data quality, fragmented platforms, and manual processes that slow delivery and limit impact. AI Data Squads are purpose built to solve these challenges through a flexible consulting model grounded in real world experience. Each Squad is a hybrid team that combines highly certified engineers and consultants with embedded AI agents that bring deep expertise across Databricks, dbt Cloud, and the modern data stack. These teams bring platform fluency, structured delivery, and practical insight to every engagement, adapting to each organization while ensuring business alignment and consistent results.

Powered by IndiMesh and enabled by Agentic AI, the Squads use embedded intelligence to support planning, automate migration tasks, and streamline validation and optimization. This combination of expert talent, proven delivery methods, and intelligent tooling helps teams move faster, improve data quality, and deliver better outcomes across every stage of modernization.

AI Data Squads as a Service is an all in one delivery model designed to help enterprise teams modernize platforms, improve data quality, and unlock the full potential of their data investments.

Agentic AI Tools Trained on the Modern Data Stack

Each agent used in Indicium’s delivery model is developed from IndiMesh process maps and built on years of experience with the modern data stack. These agents support key tasks throughout migration and implementation, helping teams automate repeatable steps, increase accuracy, and maintain speed and control during complex engagements:

Prompt2Pipeline Agent: automates translation of PySpark, pandas, and SSIS projects into modular dbt models for Databricks with aligned best practices and MCP validation

automates translation of PySpark, pandas, and SSIS projects into modular dbt models for Databricks with aligned best practices and MCP validation Architecture Agents: recommends implementation patterns based on over 250 proven reference architectures

recommends implementation patterns based on over 250 proven reference architectures Data Pipeline Agents: streamlines ETL and ELT development, performance optimization, and workflow reliability

streamlines ETL and ELT development, performance optimization, and workflow reliability Governance Agents: ensures compliance through automated validation checks mapped to internal policy and industry standards

ensures compliance through automated validation checks mapped to internal policy and industry standards MLOps Agents: automates deployment, monitoring, and versioning for machine learning models across production systems

automates deployment, monitoring, and versioning for machine learning models across production systems Documentation Agents: maintains live documentation from code and configuration, including lineage and data dictionaries

maintains live documentation from code and configuration, including lineage and data dictionaries Analytics Agents: enables intuitive query generation and quick insights using natural language exploration

enables intuitive query generation and quick insights using natural language exploration Project Management Agents: tracks progress, allocates resources, and flags delivery risks using inputs from IndiMesh’s competency matrix

tracks progress, allocates resources, and flags delivery risks using inputs from IndiMesh’s competency matrix Quality Assurance Agents: automates rigorous testing of data flows, code, and outputs to ensure all components meet internal and regulatory standards

Agents are deployed securely in customer environments with no data transferred externally. Teams access agents through familiar developer tools and APIs to improve velocity, reduce manual effort, and strengthen governance throughout delivery.

Customer Results at Enterprise Scale

In a recent engagement with a global company in the resources industry, Indicium replaced more than 400 legacy notebooks and 100 interdependent workflows with standardized dbt models on Databricks. The project was completed in under four months. Code migration time was reduced by over 85 percent, and the modernization effort delivered greater consistency, maintainability, and trust across the platform.

Built for Enterprise Platform Delivery

As more organizations adopt Databricks, leverage dbt, or replatform legacy pipelines, AI Data Squads offer a clear and structured model to modernize faster and with confidence. The approach combines platform best practices, intelligent automation, and deep delivery experience to help customers reduce complexity, improve performance, and future-proof their data infrastructure.

“AI can accelerate delivery, but the real value comes from combining automation with hands-on expertise and platform depth,” said Daniel Avancini, Chief Data Officer at Indicium. “Our teams bring together years of experience with Databricks and dbt, enhanced by agents that streamline the work without cutting corners. That is how we help customers modernize faster and build with confidence.”

How to Engage

Organizations can begin with a platform assessment designed to evaluate current maturity, identify blockers, and define a migration or optimization strategy aligned to business goals. Indicium provides planning, execution, documentation, and enablement through a unified services model that ensures measurable results from day one.

To learn more, visit www.indicium.ai .

About Indicium

Headquartered in New York, Indicium is a global leader in data and AI services, helping enterprise companies modernize platforms, accelerate adoption of dbt and Databricks, and scale operational AI with confidence. Its IndiMesh framework powers consistent execution across more than 1,000 enterprise projects by combining collective intelligence, proven expertise, and rigorous quality control. Indicium delivers real results through platform modernization, AI readiness, and production grade innovation.

