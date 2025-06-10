Watershed and Powertrust Launch Landmark RFP to Source 150MW of Clean Power Across 100+ Projects in Emerging Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, CA & LONDON, UK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watershed, the enterprise sustainability platform, and Powertrust, the leading emerging-market clean distributed energy marketplace, today launched a global request for proposals (RFP) to source 150 megawatts (MW) of new clean power projects—the equivalent of taking more than 100,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road or powering nearly 200,000 homes in India.

The RFP seeks 100+ clean energy projects across regions with some of the world’s most carbon-intensive electricity grids, including India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Argentina. The projects sourced through this RFP will create nearly 10,000 jobs per year and provide clean power access to over 50,000 people annually.

This innovative model helps companies address their scope 2 and 3 emissions in emerging markets, one of the toughest decarbonization challenges for corporate sustainability teams. These markets are critical to sustainability programs—they are home to the majority of global supply chain emissions and the dirtiest power grids in the world —but regulatory red tape and lack of trusted project pipelines have hindered progress, meaning most corporate clean power deals are in developed markets with mature infrastructure and lower risk.

This RFP changes that. Watershed and Powertrust are launching a first-of-its-kind procurement model built around:

Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) project portfolios , rather than a single large plant

, rather than a single large plant Fixed-price, long-term contracts , protecting buyers from cost and currency risk

, protecting buyers from cost and currency risk A laser focus on “additionality”—ensuring every renewable energy certificate (REC) comes from a project that wouldn’t exist without corporate demand

“To accelerate decarbonization, we need credible, additional clean power projects that benefit both corporations and individuals,” said Matthew Konieczny, Head of Decarbonization at Watershed. “Our program delivers real emissions cuts, real community benefits, and real innovation. Through aggregated sourcing at scale for Watershed’s customer base, we’re also able to bring down costs for buyers.”

This RFP builds on successful emerging market clean power programs Watershed and Powertrust have deployed for leading companies to meet their decarbonization goals.

Unlike traditional utility-scale projects, which can face years of permitting delays and make a company's energy goals dependent upon one project, DRE projects—like rooftop and ground-mounted solar and community-scale wind—can be deployed quickly, bring electricity directly to communities, and create local jobs.

This model guarantees:

Credibility: Every REC is verifiably additional, meeting companies’ desire to drive tangible impact.

Every REC is verifiably additional, meeting companies’ desire to drive tangible impact. Stable pricing: Long-term contracts up to 15 years lock in flat pricing and hedge against REC market volatility and currency swings.

Long-term contracts up to 15 years lock in flat pricing and hedge against REC market volatility and currency swings. On-the-ground impact: A quarter of projects will not only catalyze new clean power, but also deliver verifiable progress on other UN Sustainable Development Goals, including women’s employment through projects powering female-run businesses, and public health through projects giving stable power to hospitals.

A quarter of projects will not only catalyze new clean power, but also deliver verifiable progress on other UN Sustainable Development Goals, including women’s employment through projects powering female-run businesses, and public health through projects giving stable power to hospitals. Low delivery risk: The portfolio model diversifies execution risk. A similar model has brought hundreds of projects online in the past year alone.

“This is about scaling what works,” said Nick Fedorkiw, CEO of Powertrust. “We've spent years proving that clean energy procurement in emerging markets doesn’t have to be risky or slow. Now we’re opening the door for more companies to follow suit.”

The RFP is open now. Selected project developers will gain long-term, stable revenue, access to international climate finance, and support with certification and impact measurement.

Corporate buyers gain faster access to a pipeline of high-impact, risk-managed, auditable, and more credible projects—many previously available only to the most sophisticated corporate sustainability programs. The result is climate progress where it matters most.

To learn more, contact rfp@powertrust.com.



ABOUT WATERSHED: Watershed is the enterprise sustainability platform. Companies like Airbnb, Carlyle Group, FedEx, Visa, and Dr. Martens use Watershed to manage climate and ESG data, produce audit-ready metrics for voluntary and regulatory reporting including CSRD, and drive real decarbonization. Watershed is the platform of choice for companies seeking to reduce emissions; meet customer, investor and regulatory requirements; and modernize their sustainability programs. Watershed customers also have exclusive access to a marketplace of pre-vetted, high-quality carbon projects and groundbreaking virtual power purchase agreements.

ABOUT POWERTRUST: Powertrust helps global companies source renewable energy in the fastest-growing markets. Through its proprietary platform, Powertrust aggregates and certifies high-impact Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from solar projects across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. These RECs are used by leading global companies, such as Salesforce and Netflix to decarbonize their value chains, support energy access, and advance their sustainability goals. Powertrust simplifies the process from end-to-end, enabling companies to drive measurable climate and social impact in line with global net zero commitments.

