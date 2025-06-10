Vertex Joins Oracle’s Enhanced PartnerNetwork Program

As a long-time Oracle partner, Vertex will continue to leverage Oracle technologies to drive customer success globally

KING OF PRUSSIA, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced it has been selected to participate in Oracle’s enhanced partner program at the highest level for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). For more than 40 years, Oracle has been working closely with partners to help drive joint customer success and business momentum. By joining Oracle’s newly enhanced partner program, Vertex reinforces its established Oracle-related expertise in delivering global tax automation solutions and services across industries such as retail, manufacturing, and technology.

“Participating in Oracle’s enhanced partner program reinforces our commitment to delivering purpose-built global tax solutions that integrate with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite,” said Marc A. Duclos, Global Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Vertex. “This collaboration enables us to better meet the evolving needs of businesses across industries through innovation, automation, and shared expertise.”

Vertex offers certified integrations and specialized tax expertise; therefore, this enhanced collaboration with Oracle enables tax automation to be embedded within existing ERP workflows— helping address risk, improve accuracy and support global compliance.

As Oracle and Vertex align more closely, organizations gain scalable, future-ready solutions designed to adapt to regulatory complexity and business growth. Vertex is Oracle-certified, Oracle-embedded and Oracle-aligned — and remains dedicated to supporting the modernization of ERP systems.

As part of Oracle’s Enhanced PartnerNetwork program, Vertex has opportunities to achieve Oracle Expertise, which can help validate its skills and capabilities around specific products, services, industries, and geographies. Oracle Expertise is achieved by meeting a series of qualifiers that underscore the potential impact to customer success.

For more information about the Vertex and Oracle partnership, visit our partner page.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

