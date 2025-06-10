Agilitas Energy Commissions Energy Storage System in Houston

Battery energy storage system will provide critical and reliable energy to the ERCOT power grid





WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agilitas Energy, a leading developer and operator of renewable energy and energy storage systems, today announced the commissioning of a 9.96 megawatt (MW) / 22.4 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Houston, Texas. This project marks the first distributed generation BESS interconnected to CenterPoint Energy’s distribution system and participating in Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)’s wholesale delivery market.

A leading independent power producer (IPP), Agilitas Energy, will leverage its expertise in energy storage to operate the BESS to provide essential services to ERCOT. The newly operational BESS will strengthen grid resiliency during peak events and will lower electric system costs by participating in the ERCOT energy and ancillary services markets.

By providing diverse and reliable energy reserves, the BESS supports ERCOT’s efforts to maintain a stable and resilient power grid and provide options to the peaker and fossil-fuel-based plants that grid operators traditionally call upon during peak demand periods.

“This project underscores our confidence that ERCOT—long recognized as one of the premier energy markets in the U.S.—will increasingly value the unique benefits that only energy storage can provide,” said Barrett Bilotta, President, CEO and Co-founder of Agilitas Energy. “This project not only underscores our commitment to improving grid reliability with cost-effective energy but is also a significant step in our continued national expansion.”

​“CenterPoint Energy is happy to serve Agilitas Energy as a customer, helping to support a diverse and reliable portfolio of generation available to our customers,” said Tony Gardner, SVP and Chief Customer Officer at CenterPoint Energy.

Looking ahead, Agilitas Energy is on track to commission a similar project, scheduled for commercial operation later this year. This project will add another 9.96 MW and 22.4 MWh of energy storage capacity to the grid, further expanding the Agilitas Energy footprint in Texas and fulfilling its commitment to delivering distributed energy solutions to the region.

About Agilitas Energy

Agilitas Energy is a leading independent power producer (IPP) in renewables and energy storage with a mission to propagate clean energy on a national scale. As the largest integrated developer, builder, owner and operator of energy storage and solar PV systems in the northeastern U.S., Agilitas Energy specializes in distributed energy solutions, and manages the entire end-to-end lifecycle of the projects that deliver predictable, cost-efficient, clean energy for off-takers, utilities and municipalities. The company has more than one gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy and energy storage projects in its pipeline across the U.S. To learn more, please visit: https://agilitasenergy.com/.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of March 31, 2025, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

