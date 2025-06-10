Arvo Tech Names Eric Ermie as CEO

Leader with proven track record in scaling market disruptors joins to drive newly expanded tax services platform

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvo Tech, a provider of integrated financial services for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the appointment of Eric Ermie as Chief Executive Officer. Ermie brings deep experience in scaling SaaS businesses and will lead Arvo’s next phase of growth, innovation, and client impact.





Arvo helps small businesses maximize the return on their finances—offering a streamlined, tech-enabled platform for bookkeeping, tax planning, and specialized credits like WOTC and R&D. The company’s integrated approach enables clients to make smarter decisions, minimize taxes, and grow sustainably.

Ermie brings a wealth of experience from his leadership roles at companies like ExamSoft, PriceSpider, TealBook, and QL2 Software, where he expanded his impact from leading global sales to orchestrating entire GTM and product strategies. Known for his contagious enthusiasm, Ermie has a track record of transforming markets through team building and data-driven insights.

“I’m thrilled to lead Arvo as we continue helping SMBs take control of their finances,” said Ermie. “We’re building on a powerful foundation—making the complex simple, offering clear and concise advice, and helping our clients make smart decisions about hiring, growth, and capturing every financial opportunity available.”

Under Ermie’s leadership, Arvo aims to further solidify its position as a key partner for SMBs seeking to navigate complex financial landscapes, optimize their tax positions, and achieve sustainable growth. Arvo recently expanded its portfolio of products, including acquiring an R&D tax credit platform. Ermie's leadership will anchor an ambitious drive to roll out several new products and enhancements set to be released in the near future

"Eric's deep understanding of the challenges faced by growing businesses, combined with his proven ability to scale tech-enabled services and build strong teams, makes him the ideal leader for Arvo's next chapter," said Terracina Maxwell, Arvo President and Co-Founder. "His commitment to serving SMBs aligns perfectly with our core mission and vision to transform tax and accounting from a burden into a strategic advantage."

About Arvo: Arvo helps small businesses understand and manage their finances. Through tech-enabled bookkeeping, tax, and specialty tax credit services, Arvo creates a world where tax and accounting are not a burden, but a pathway to success for every small business. Learn more at arvotech.com

