Humber Polytechnic and CourseCompare Partner on Industry-Backed Training Program to Strengthen Canada’s Construction Workforce

Project Coordinator for Construction (PCC) Micro-Credential Aims to Set National Training Standard

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humber Polytechnic, in partnership with CourseCompare and in collaboration with Pomerleau—one of Canada’s leading construction firms—has launched the Project Coordinator for Construction (PCC) micro-credential. This industry-validated training program is designed to address a critical skills gap in Canada’s construction sector and support the country’s urgent housing and infrastructure goals.

The 16-hour, hybrid, micro-credential prepares learners for one of the most essential yet undertrained roles on the job site: the project coordinator. Designed around real-world demands, the course combines technical instruction with simulations led by experienced industry professionals. It is supported by CourseCompare’s education platform, which integrates labour market mapping, high-intent audience targeting, and a data-driven recruitment strategy to connect organizations and learners with in-demand training opportunities.

With demand for new housing far outpacing supply, Canada must build an additional 3.87 million homes by 2031 to restore affordability, according to the CMHC1. At the same time, the construction sector has seen a 10% productivity decline since 20192. Industry experts agree: scalable, site-specific training is no longer optional. The PCC micro-credential offers a practical way forward, equipping project coordinators with the tools to reduce delays, improve job site flow, and help projects stay on track.

“Canada faces a once-in-a-generation building challenge,” said Frank Cappadocia, Dean, Continuous Professional Learning at Humber Polytechnic. “To restore housing affordability and deliver the infrastructure Canadians need, we must train the right people for the right jobs. This program provides a fast, practical, and scalable solution that’s been built with the sector, for the sector.”

To raise awareness and equip the sector with actionable insights, CourseCompare produced a strategic insights report based on interviews with construction leaders from Pomerleau, Orion Construction, and industry groups including Building Transformations, and BuildForce Canada, highlighting the core competencies for project coordinators in Canada.

“There’s a growing recognition that project coordinators are essential to scaling Canada’s construction capacity,” said Robert Furtado, CEO of CourseCompare. “Our job is to connect that industry need with motivated learners—and to support employers in building stronger, more efficient job sites through targeted education and workforce engagement. We’re helping shift project coordination from an informal skillset to a professionalized standard.”

Training Built for Construction’s Front Lines

Despite being central to project timelines, communication, and coordination, project coordinators often receive little formal training. The PCC micro-credential is designed to change that. Participants gain hands-on instruction in scheduling trades, managing RFIs, interpreting construction drawings, and navigating project lifecycles—skills that directly reduce delays, minimize cost overruns, and improve job site flow.

Developed with input from leading builders and industry groups, the program is delivered in a flexible, hybrid format to minimize disruption and maximize site impact. It’s available on demand to employers looking to upskill new hires or help team members transition into coordination roles.

Key Benefits for Employers

Upskill internal talent or new hires quickly

Improve job site communication, coordination, and accountability

Reduce costly delays and project inefficiencies

Align workforce development with industry-recognized standards



Graduates are equipped not only with technical skills but also with essential soft skills—communication, conflict resolution, and cross-functional collaboration—that drive high-performing teams.

“Ideal training includes real-world examples,” said Greg Cicovacki, OCT, and Online Course Developer at Humber Polytechnic. “When instruction reflects what actually happens on-site, it’s easier for learners to engage, apply what they’ve learned, and step into the role with confidence.”

Construction firms interested in offering the PCC micro-credential to their teams can access the program directly through CourseCompare .

About CourseCompare

CourseCompare is Canada’s marketplace for education, trusted by millions to find top-rated schools and in-demand programs backed by real employment data and verified student reviews. From AI to aviation, healthcare to the trades, and business to the creative industries, CourseCompare connects learners with high-quality training and funding opportunities to prepare them for the future of work.

Since 2018, CourseCompare has helped more than 5 million learners gain in-demand skills, unlocked over $50 million in scholarships and financial aid, and partnered with more than 100 accredited institutions across Canada.

About Humber Polytechnic

Humber is Canada’s competitive advantage. Like the world around us, we’re constantly in motion, creating a new expectation for education, while helping solve Canada’s wicked productivity problem. More than just a place to learn, it’s a place to belong. Offering the largest depth and breadth of programming to more than 86,000 learners, Humber is pioneering innovative and collaborative approaches to teaching and learning. With the support of our deep-rooted industry connections, dedicated faculty, and amazing staff, at Humber, we build brilliance every single day. Visit humber.ca to learn more.

