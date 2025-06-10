Digi Power X Issues Letter to Shareholders

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 30, 2025 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2025.

MIAMI, June 10, 2025 -- Digi Power X Inc. ("Digi Power X" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DGXX / TSXV: DGX), an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops data centers, is pleased to announce the release of the following report to shareholders by Michel Amar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Dear Shareholders,

As we reach the halfway mark of 2025, I want to personally thank you for your continued support and belief in Digi Power X Inc., as we execute on our vision to be a leader in the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and sustainable power. I am pleased to share our recent progress and where we are headed next.

From Digihost to Digi Power X

Earlier this year, we completed our corporate transformation from Digihost Technology Inc. (Nasdaq/TSXV: DGHI) to Digi Power X Inc. (Nasdaq: DGXX / TSXV: DGX). The change in our name reflects our strategic shift from being solely a blockchain infrastructure company to a broader energy and AI infrastructure platform. Our new identity better aligns with our mission to develop and operate power-optimized, Tier 3-ready data centers that will support next-generation compute, AI and high-performance workloads.

Strategic Partnership with Supermicro

One of the most meaningful developments this quarter was the launch of our partnership with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI) (“Super Micro”), a global leader in high-performance, energy-efficient server technology. Together, we are building AI data center systems powered by NVIDIA’s B200 GPUs, to be implemented at our Alabama data center facility.

Our first deployment will be a high-performance AI compute cluster built with Super Micro’s liquid-cooled server infrastructure. This cluster will power the launch of our ARMS™ (AI-Ready Modular Solution) platform, a Tier 3-certified modular data center designed specifically for dense AI and HPC workloads.

Progress on Our AI Infrastructure

The ARMS 200, our flagship modular unit, is in final preparation for installation at our Tier 3 data center in Alabama. This planned deployment will serve as a live demonstration of our ability to deliver full-stack compute infrastructure quickly and reliably. It also sets the stage for further rollouts at additional high-power sites through our subsidiary, US Data Centers, Inc.

Our Vision and Market Opportunity

AI infrastructure is entering a new phase of growth, driven by massive demand for training, inference and enterprise deployment. Digi Power X sits at the intersection of AI, energy and infrastructure, with a vertically integrated approach that emphasizes speed, control and cost-efficiency.

Through our partnership with Super Micro, we plan to deliver:

complete turnkey hosting systems built on top-tier hardware;

modular platforms tailored for enterprise and government needs; and

scalable, power-ready environments optimized for GPU acceleration





Our vision is to position Digi Power X as a preferred provider for modular, energy-backed AI infrastructure.

Financial Progress and Load Expansion

We are proud to report year-over-year revenue growth over the past fiscal year in our colocation and sale of energy revenue verticals, supported by solid performance across both our energy and infrastructure segments. In addition, we saw a revenue increase of approximately 64.5% in the first quarter of 2025, over the previous fiscal quarter. Our cash position remains strong, and we carry no long-term debt. This gives us the ability to pursue growth opportunities without compromising financial discipline. In addition, the interconnection load study for our New York site is expected to conclude in the coming months, which we anticipate will create new capacity and expansion potential on the East Coast.

Looking Ahead

We are executing with urgency and focus. Over the next several months, we plan to:

launch the first ARMS 200 unit into production;

begin scaling additional units across key regions;

build upon our relationship with Super Micro to support broader system configurations; and

sign initial anchor customers in AI, cloud, and enterprise markets



We are building the backbone of AI infrastructure: modular, scalable, and powered for what comes next.

Thank you again for your trust and continued support. We look forward to updating you as we execute on the next phase of growth at Digi Power X.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michel Amar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

