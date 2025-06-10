



HONG KONG, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bennet Investment today announced a significant regulatory breakthrough as the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has successfully dismantled multiple fraudulent platforms that were unlawfully using its brand and those of other reputable firms.

The SFC’s recent crackdown followed an investigation into unauthorized entities impersonating licensed financial institutions to deceive investors. Several fake websites mimicking Bennet Investment’s branding were taken offline, thanks to swift action by the SFC in coordination with internet service providers.

“This decisive move by the SFC protects not only our brand but also safeguards investors from falling victim to financial scams,” said Darryl Martin, Finance Manager at Bennet Investment. “We applaud the Commission’s efforts and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a transparent and secure investment environment.”

Bennet Investment is actively cooperating with regulators and urging investors to remain vigilant. Individuals are encouraged to verify financial service providers through the SFC’s public register before engaging in any investment activity.

About Bennet Investment

Bennet Investment is a leading wealth management firm known for ethical practices, regulatory compliance, and personalized investment solutions. The company proudly serves a global clientele with integrity and diligence.

