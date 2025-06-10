Eternex Network (eTRNX) Completes Successful Phase 1 of IEO — Aims to Reshape Global Finance with Tokenized Real-World Assets and AI-Powered Investing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eTRNX Network, the next-generation blockchain ecosystem built for emerging markets, has officially concluded Phase 1 of its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) with resounding success. With listings across major IEO platforms-P2PB2B, Dex-Trade, and BitStorage—the project has captured global investor attention by delivering on its promise: real-world blockchain utility, not just market speculation.





As Phase 2 of the IEO approaches completion, early participants still have a chance to secure positions before the next wave of utility rollouts, token unlocks, and exchange listings.

Finance Without Borders, Barriers, or Banks

While most DeFi projects chase hype, eTRNX focuses on substance-building an ecosystem that democratizes access to income-generating assets and powerful financial tools. Designed to serve populations in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, the project delivers:

Tokenized REITs: Own fractions of global real estate and earn automated monthly rental yields via smart contracts.



Money Market Funds (MMFs): Blockchain-powered access to traditionally exclusive low-risk investments.



AI-Powered Portfolio Management: From automated asset rebalancing to risk detection, eTRNX puts institutional-grade AI in the hands of everyday users.



Multi-Chain Utility: Operating across Tron, Stellar, and Solana for ultra-fast, low-cost, and borderless transactions.



Staking with up to 30% APY: A deflationary model that rewards long-term holders while helping to stabilize token velocity.



Decentralized Governance: 1 token = 1 vote. Token holders shape the future of the protocol via treasury proposals and upgrades.

Phase 1 Success, Phase 2 Closing Fast

With the completion of Phase 1 IEO of eTRNX tokens thousands of early backers onboarded, the project’s Phase 1 IEO marked a significant milestone in its roadmap. Strategic partnerships are in development for token utility, staking platforms, and REIT infrastructure deployment.

Now, with Phase 2 nearly 50% filled, investors can still access the project at an early valuation before the next pricing stage activates.

Join the IEO Before It Ends

Participate across the following launchpads:

What’s Coming Next?

Deployment of the eTRNX Tokenized REIT marketplace

Launch of smart investment dashboards with AI integration

Multichain wallet support and cross-border payment gateway

Community governance framework + first treasury proposals

eTRNX is committed to solving real-world financial access problems using blockchain technology, AI, and an inclusive, compliance-aware ecosystem architecture.



About eTRNX Network



eTRNX Network is a blockchain-based financial infrastructure platform offering fractional real estate ownership, tokenized money market funds, and AI-automated investing tools. Built to empower underserved global communities, the project merges transparency, scalability, and long-term value in a multichain architecture.

Stay Connected for Official Updates

For the latest news and release schedules, join the official channels:

Website: https://www.etronnetwork.org

Twitter: https://x.com/eTRNXOFFICIAL

Telegram: https://t.me/etrnx01

Media Contact Details:



Company Name: Etron Network

Company Website: https://www.etronnetwork.org/

Company Email: Esther@etronnetwork.org

Concerned Person: Esther Kendi

