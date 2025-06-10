Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Senior Management Trip to Southeast Asia to Oversee Expansion of Spider Silk Production

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, announces that senior management will travel to Southeast Asia this week to oversee the continued expansion of the Company's recombinant spider silk production operations.





This strategic visit is designed to support and accelerate the Company’s 2025 production scale-up. In addition to reinforcing partnerships with current production collaborators, Kraig Labs leadership will evaluate options to onboard additional rearing capacity, including private partnerships and potential collaborations to further expand its manufacturing footprint.

This trip was scheduled in coordination with Dr. Nirmal Kumar, the Company’s lead sericulture expert. Dr. Kumar's expertise and guidance have been instrumental in developing and executing the Company's production expansion initiatives and optimizing the deployment of its proprietary spider silk technologies in the field.

In addition to meetings with key partners, senior management will review current spider silk inventories in preparation for anticipated shipments to strategic customers later this year. This review highlights the Company's commitment to upholding high standards of quality and readiness as it progresses toward fulfilling commercial orders.

"Our continuing expansion in Southeast Asia has been one of the highlights of this year," said Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs. "This trip will build on that success, allowing management to work side-by-side with our team and partners to continue strengthening the future of spider silk production. We are incredibly proud of what we've accomplished so far in 2025, and we look forward to taking the next steps during this trip to grow production and prepare for the upcoming commercial deliveries."

The Company’s momentum in scaling up production reflects its broader mission to bring sustainable, high-performance spider silk materials to market and establish a robust commercial supply chain.

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

ir@KraigLabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d8cb5b4-72fc-4b94-a43d-e6b6d0fb9fa5

Kraig Labs Dragon Silk Silkworm Moth Kraig Labs Dragon Silk Silkworm Moth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.