Kaleris Acquires Locus Software

-Acquisition creates the most comprehensive carrier management system on the market, offers unmatched cargo movement visibility across shipper, carrier and terminal activities-

ATLANTA, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a global provider of leading supply chain optimization technology, today announced the acquisition of Locus Software, an operations management system for carriers. The acquisition expands Kaleris’ offering for ocean carriers and shipping lines, creating a comprehensive solution that directs end-to-end workflows from quoting and booking through stowage planning and cargo operation monitoring. The new carrier operations management system will be integrated with the Kaleris Execution Visibility Platform, connecting shippers, carriers and terminals to real-time cargo movement information within one connected ecosystem.

“The addition of Locus Software’s capabilities to our industry-leading stowage planning and vessel reporting solution unlocks a new level of value for carriers,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. “Building on the success of our Carrier and Vessel Solutions, our customers will gain new efficiencies from having operations, asset, commercial and financial management activities in one system of record. In addition, through our Execution and Visibility Platform, Locus customers can experience an almost instant connection with any of the 560+ terminals using our technology.”



Locus Software, based in the U.K., offers more than 18 years of deep ocean shipping expertise using modern technology. Locus’ Odyssey cloud platform is a new generation of carrier solutions that are easy to integrate, intuitive to use, and available anywhere at any time. Within the Kaleris Execution and Visibility Platform, the system will facilitate efficient cargo movement, connecting carriers, shippers and terminals to more effectively coordinate and execute their operations across a shipment’s lifecycle. By integrating with Stowman DS, the platform extends its capabilities to include stowage planning, creating a seamless, end-to-end solution for optimal cargo management. This connected cargo ecosystem delivers an unparalleled level of collaboration, resolving communications breakdowns that can occur as shipments move through the complexities of the supply chain.



“The unique design of Locus Software’s technology delivers the collaboration and connectivity essential for ocean carriers’ operations without the burden of significant integration effort and cost,” said John Squire – Locus CEO. “Our focus has been to deliver value faster. As a part of Kaleris, more carriers and shipping lines will experience the difference of having a single pane view across all their activities and stakeholders.”



Kaleris is backed by Accel-KKR, a technology-focused private equity firm with a track record of investing in supply chain management software and solutions. The acquisition of Locus Software accelerates Kaleris’ strategic vision to solve the world’s most complex supply chain transportation challenges by building a more connected, visible, reliable and sustainable ecosystem for the industry.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a global software company dedicated to solving the world’s most difficult supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by over 650 companies across 92 countries, we provide mission-critical software for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping. By building a more connected, visible, sustainable, and reliable global logistics ecosystem, we bridge the data and operational gaps that create inefficiencies and empower our customers to achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.Kaleris.com.

