Manitoba Harvest and Whole Foods Market Collaborate to Launch New Protein-Packed, Hemp+ Superfood Smoothie Boosters

Global Superseed Leader, Manitoba Harvest, Expands their Wellness Lineup with Smoothie Blends for Enhanced Nutrition Plus Energy, Mood and Immune Support





NEW YORK and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba Harvest , the global leader in hemp foods and a wellness business by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), has expanded its protein-packed, Hemp+ portfolio to introduce three herbal-infused smoothie boosters: Manitoba Harvest Hemp+ Mood, Manitoba Harvest Hemp+ Energy and Manitoba Harvest Hemp+ Immunity, now exclusively available at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

As a global pioneer in protein-packed, seed-based foods, Manitoba Harvest is developing new ways for individuals to add superseeds to their routine and easily incorporate plant-based superfoods. By combining invigorating and effective herbal extracts with the unique macronutrients of hemp, which delivers 7g Protein and 3g Fiber per 15g serving, Manitoba Harvest offers consumers simple and holistic solutions for overall well-being.

“At Manitoba Harvest, we know that consumers are looking for ways to support their health and well-being without overwhelming their mental load,” said Rebecca Morgan, Sr. Director of Marketing for Manitoba Harvest and Tilray Wellness. “We want to be a go-to resource for functional, health-focused products that are easily integrated into everyday routines. Hemp is a perfect smoothie companion with other superfoods, and we’re excited to debut these new herbal blends for enhanced energy, mood and immunity—some of the biggest wellness priorities.”

New Manitoba Harvest Hemp+ power blends include:

Manitoba Harvest Hemp+ Mood: Find balance with a unique, mood-supporting blend of organic hemp, ashwagandha, and lemon balm. Containing 7g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving, Hemp+ Mood provides all the nourishment benefits of hemp with calming ingredients to help achieve a sense of balance.





Find balance with a unique, mood-supporting blend of organic hemp, ashwagandha, and lemon balm. Containing 7g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving, Hemp+ Mood provides all the nourishment benefits of hemp with calming ingredients to help achieve a sense of balance. Manitoba Harvest Hemp+ Energy: Energize your routine with organic hemp, guarana and caffeine. Hemp+ Energy is packed with the nourishment benefits of hemp, containing 8g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving with six essential vitamins and minerals.





Energize your routine with organic hemp, guarana and caffeine. Hemp+ Energy is packed with the nourishment benefits of hemp, containing 8g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving with six essential vitamins and minerals. Manitoba Harvest Hemp+ Immunity: Boost smoothies with immunity-supporting ingredients such as hemp, elderberry, beet powder and acerola cherry. Ingredients in this unique blend contain all the protein and fiber you have come to expect from organic hemp, paired with ample antioxidants, vitamin C, zinc, copper and iron, which help support immune health.



Reinforcing Manitoba Harvest quality standards, each of the new Hemp+ blends features Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) ground hemp and is Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, and Vegan.

Manitoba Harvest Hemp+ Mood, Hemp+ Energy and Hemp+ Immunity blends are now available exclusively at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and at www.manitobaharvest.com.

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded hemp-based foods, and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification .

Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality , sustainability , and consumer wellness. With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Whole and Ground Flaxseed, Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Wellness Bars, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, Manitoba Harvest products are sold globally and in approximately 17,000 retail stores across North America.

To learn more about Manitoba Harvest and shop, visit www.manitobaharvest.com and follow @manitobaharvest across all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Media: Diffusion PR, tilraywellness@diffusionpr.com

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c770a1d-0788-47c4-b9f8-c2a43ff58681

Manitoba Harvest Hemp+ Superfood Smoothie Boosters Manitoba Harvest Hemp+ Superfood Smoothie Boosters

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.