NHS Management Turns to Vetty and Chattr to Supercharge Health Care Staffing

AUSTIN, Texas and TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetty, the one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform, and Chattr, automated AI hiring software for the frontline, today shared details of its combined support for NHS Management, LLC, which provides administrative management services for 49 health care facilities across the Southeastern U.S. with an employee headcount of more than 8,000.



Implemented under the leadership of Mike Dickinson, Director of Recruiting at NHS Management, Vetty and Chattr have helped to fundamentally change how the company recruits in a time of unprecedented labor shortages. Bringing in Chattr to eliminate bottlenecks in applicant screening and interview scheduling, NHS Management significantly reduced its time-to-hire from roughly 20 days to nine, establishing a faster and more consistent pipeline, without sacrificing quality. Vetty served as the next step in streamlining the workflow, replacing a slow, manual process and reducing background turnaround from three to five days down to about one. The result: a more positive candidate experience and optimized hiring team efficiency.



Dickinson commented, “Partnering with Chattr and Vetty has completely transformed how we recruit. Not only have we cut our time-to-hire in half, but we’ve also made the experience easier for our applicants and empowered our hiring managers. This has made it possible to focus on finding the right talent faster, which ultimately leads to better care for our patients and residents.”



“Working alongside Mike and his team, we delivered a smarter, more seamless experience for NHS Management’s recruiters and the candidates they attract,” said Jim Schimpf, CEO of Chattr. “This partnership with NHS Management and Vetty is proof of the powerful outcomes that happen when innovative technology and operational excellence come together.”



Echoing Schimpf, Jason Putnam, CEO at Vetty, added, “Hiring in a high-volume, high-turnover sector like health care presents a unique set of challenges, and every second counts in the recruiting process. Mike and the NHS Management team had a clear vision for what they wanted to accomplish by bringing in Vetty and Chattr, and we’re pleased to have delivered such tangible results.”



