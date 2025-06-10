The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's AI In Biotechnology Global Market Report 2025: Unprecedented Growth Driven By Technological Advancement

It will grow to $13.40 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The AI in biotechnology market size has grown exponentially in recent years. Projected to escalate from $4.46 billion in 2024 to $5.56 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.8%, the market's impressive growth can be attributed to increasing computational power, growth of AI-driven drug discovery, growth of AI in microbiome research, rise of AI in regenerative medicine, and increasing use of AI in agricultural biotechnology.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The AI In Biotechnology Market Going Forward?

Anticipating significant growth in the next few years, the AI in biotechnology market size is projected to hit $13.40 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 24.6%. This expected growth in the forecast period is driven by the rising adoption of AI, increasing investment in AI-biotech startups, growing adoption of AI in toxicology studies, the rise of AI-driven predictive models for cancer research, and the growth of AI-driven drug repurposing. Additionally, advancements in deep learning and neural networks, integration of AI in genomics and proteomics, advancements in AI-driven CRISPR gene editing, AI integration in pharmacovigilance, and the development of AI-based companion diagnostics are expected to shape the market trends in the forecast period.

What’s Driving The AI In Biotechnology Market Growth?

The increasing adoption of AI is expected to continue propelling the growth of the AI in biotechnology market. Artificial intelligence, the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, particularly computer systems, enhances efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making across industries. It enables the automation of complex data analysis, ensuring consistent precision. Within the biotechnology sector, AI accelerates drug discovery, optimizes research processes, and facilitates advanced predictive modeling for improved healthcare outcomes.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The AI In Biotechnology Market?

In the AI in biotechnology market, key players include Google LLC, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Roivant Sciences Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck KGaA, Biogen Inc., CareDx Inc., Clario Inc., BenevolentAI Limited, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Insilico Medicine Inc., and Genesis Therapeutics Inc. These companies are paving the way for revolutionary advancements in biotechnology by utilizing artificial intelligence.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AI In Biotechnology Market?

A recent emerging trend in the AI in biotechnology market is the development of AI-powered antibody discovery platforms. This technology-driven system utilizes artificial intelligence to rapidly identify and optimize therapeutic antibodies, facilitating faster, more cost-effective drug development and improved biopharmaceutical outcomes. In February 2023, AION Labs, an Israel-based venture studio, launched DenovAI, a platform for de novo discovery of therapeutic antibodies. Combining machine learning with computational biophysics, DenovAI allows for enhanced precision, broader sequence diversity, and significantly reduced development timelines.

How Is The AI In Biotechnology Market Segmented?

In terms of market segmentation, the AI in biotechnology market report has outlined the following:

1 By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2 By Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Clinical Trials And Optimization, Medical Imaging, Diagnostics, Other Applications

3 By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Healthcare Providers, Contract Research Organization CRO And Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization CDMO, Other End Users

What Are The Regional Insights In The AI In Biotechnology Market?

With respect to regional insights, North America holds the position of the largest region in the AI in biotechnology market as of 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the predicted period. The regions covered in the AI in biotechnology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

