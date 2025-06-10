MEXC Launches Alpha Trading Zone, Ushering in New Era of Seamless On-Chain Asset Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched its Alpha Trading Zone, an innovative feature that seamlessly bridges centralized exchanges (CEX) with on-chain asset trading, offering users a convenient and efficient Web3 trading experience. To celebrate the launch, MEXC is introducing a special rewards event with exclusive benefits for users participating in Alpha Zone trading.

MEXC Alpha Zone: Simplifying On-Chain Asset Trading

With blockchain and DeFi rapidly evolving, users increasingly seek easy access to on-chain asset trading. To meet this demand, MEXC's Alpha Trading Zone allows users to buy or sell on-chain assets including tokens on Solana and BNB Chain directly with their spot account assets such as USDT, eliminating the need for complex wallet management or cross-chain operations.

The Alpha Trading Zone delivers four core advantages for users:

Users can begin Alpha trading through three simple steps: log in to a MEXC account or register via the official MEXC website; navigate to the Alpha Zone from the MEXC homepage; select the desired on-chain asset trading pair and place orders using Spot account assets.

Alpha Zone Launch Celebration Event

MEXC is hosting a limited-time celebration event from June 10, 2025 – July 10, 2025. The event features four reward mechanisms:

New User Reward: Qualified new users who join the event will receive a 20 USDT token airdrop, with a total prize pool limited to 50,000 USDT on a first-come, first-served basis.

Leaderboard Reward: The top 1,000 qualified users by trading volume in the Alpha Zone will equally share a 20,000 USDT prize pool (20 USDT per person).

Referral Reward: Invite friends to trade in the Alpha Zone and earn 10 USDT for each qualified referee.

Points Reward: All users with over 100 USDT in Alpha Zone trading volume will receive 1.5x MEXC DEX+ Points for future DEX+ token airdrop redemptions.

As a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, MEXC is committed to providing users with the most cutting-edge trading tools and premium service experiences. The successful launch of Alpha Zone further consolidates MEXC's leadership position in the industry, and the platform will continue to deepen feature development to bring users more convenient and efficient trading solutions worldwide.

To explore this innovative feature, users can log in to the MEXC official website and navigate to the Alpha Trading Zone from the homepage. For celebration event details and participation, please visit the event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, daily airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/097e837c-9066-4a1b-9b92-d29d7c7a2c3b

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR Manager Lucia Hu: lucia.hu@mexc.com

