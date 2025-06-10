Biodesix Partners with Association of Pulmonary Advanced Practice Providers (APAPP) to Deliver Nation’s First Medical Education for APPs on Biomarkers in Lung Nodule and Lung Cancer Programs

Nation’s first CME-accredited course for APPs on clinical application of diagnostic biomarkers in Lung Nodule and Lung Cancer patient programs

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, announced today that it is partnering with the Association of Pulmonary Advanced Practice Providers (APAPP) to bring new educational programs aimed at their professional membership to better provide access and timely care to patients at risk for lung cancer.

In this novel partnership, the two organizations will launch new educational resources for Lung Health providers on innovative lung nodule risk assessment testing, such as the Nodify Lung® blood-based tests, or cancer treatment decision support testing, such as the IQLung® blood-based tests. According to the American Lung Association, Lung Cancer is the deadliest of all cancers, killing almost as many Americans annually as breast, prostate, and colon cancers combined .

As part of this collaboration, Biodesix and APAPP will introduce new programs to educate and empower providers that practice in diverse care settings, both rural and metropolitan, managing large diverse patient populations, often with minimal resources.

“We are excited to collaborate in building awareness on how to improve patient care and outcomes for earlier detection and diagnosis of lung cancer through Biodesix blood tests,” said Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix. “Sadly, the latest statistics indicate that 1 in 18 Americans will receive a lung cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. We want patients and providers to know that there are diagnostic options available to expedite earlier diagnosis and to personalize treatment decisions.”

“APPs are some of the most patient-centric and patient-driven individuals within the healthcare system,” said Corinne Young, President & Founder, Association of Pulmonary Advanced Practice Providers. “An important part of supporting patients with lung nodules or with a lung cancer diagnosis is to be educated on the diagnostic tools that can give the patients peace of mind. APAPP is happy to partner with Biodesix to further our commitment to support our professional members so that they may provide the best patient care options.”

About APAPP

APAPP is the first association solely focused on Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) working in the realms of pulmonary medicine. For the first time, Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants can join together under one membership to work towards a common goal of excellence in pulmonology medicine.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

