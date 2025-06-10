NETSOL Secures Product Expansion with UK Brokerage Charles and Dean

The strategic move follows the successful integration of NETSOL's Flex and Dock solutions in August 2024 and marks a significant step in Charles and Dean's commitment to scaling operations and enhancing service delivery.

ENCINO, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has announced that Charles and Dean, one of the United Kingdom's leading independent finance brokers, has expanded its adoption of NETSOL’s Transcend Marketplace by selecting an end-to-end multi-channel origination portal.

Charles and Dean has opted for a comprehensive, multi-channel origination solution that encompasses both broker and dealer channels. By replacing their existing broker management system with NETSOL's advanced technology, Link, the brokerage aims to streamline operations, improve compliance and enhance customer experience to help them scale up efficiently and safely. The implementation of NETSOL's solutions is nearing completion, expected in the coming month.

With NETSOL’s Link, Charles and Dean will be equipped with a powerful platform that empowers brokers, lenders and dealers with tailored origination portals that support a collaborative relationship model, speed up approvals and increase profitability.

Link provides highly configurable technology capabilities that can be deployed quickly and delivers tailored solutions that meet diverse needs of asset finance operators, while driving efficiency and value. With Link, businesses can spend less time on admin and focus on building stronger relationships, delivering exceptional customer experiences and achieving faster, more reliable outcomes.

Link is a purpose-built portal that empowers brokers with tools to simplify loan and vehicle finance processes. With features tailored for quick quotes, seamless proposals, efficient compliance tracking and API integrations with lender systems, the portal allows brokers to better serve customers while staying compliant and competitive.

Prior to expanding their partnership with NETSOL, Charles and Dean faced growing complexity in managing separate workflows across their broker and dealer networks. They were experiencing challenges in supporting their ambitions to scale up, achieve seamless customer engagement and ensure robust regulatory compliance across multiple business channels. With increased demand for speed and flexibility, Charles and Dean required robust technology that could evolve with their business.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Charles and Dean Finance,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and growth. We look forward to supporting their journey as they scale their operations and enhance their service offerings.”

“Having already experienced the benefits of NETSOL's products, Charles and Dean recognised the need for further configurable technology solutions to support their growth ambitions,” he added. “NETSOL's offerings provide the adaptability required to meet the evolving needs of the finance industry.”

Jason Hurwitz, Sales Director at NETSOL Technologies Europe, commented: “The expansion of our collaboration with Charles and Dean Finance underscores the effectiveness and agility of our Transcend Marketplace in delivering highly tailored and scalable origination solutions. By integrating our products into their operations, Charles and Dean is poised to set new standards in the finance brokerage industry and continue their impressive growth trajectory.”

“Our decision to adopt NETSOL's Link portal was driven by the need for a scalable solution that supports our growth objectives,” stated Tom Perkins, Director and Co-Founder of Charles and Dean Finance. “The ability to unlock more business volume from our dealer and broker channels, deliver quickly with high degree of tailoring, plus to ensure compliance and audit trails across multiple channels gives us confidence that our operations will run smoothly as we scale up. NETSOL's tailored and adaptable technology solutions are instrumental in helping us achieve our goals.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

About Charles and Dean Finance

With offices in Stamford and London, Charles and Dean is an award-winning specialist finance brokerage, committed to opening a door of possibilities for their clients. Over the last decade, the company has supported over 6000 businesses and individuals, providing tailored commercial, asset and car finance solutions

