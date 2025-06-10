Zhenyuan's Dragon Boat Cultural Festival Fuels Tourism and Economy

Bureau of Culture, Sports, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism of Zhenyuan County, Guizhou Province

QIANDONGNAN, China, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From May 31 to June 2, 2025, the 41st Dragon Boat Cultural Festival was held by the Bureau of Culture, Sports, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism of Zhenyuan County in Zhenyuan Ancient Town, Guizhou. Blending traditional charm with modern vitality, the cultural feast offered visitors an unforgettable Dragon Boat Festival experience. Data shows that Zhenyuan County welcomed 253,900 tourists, generating a total tourism revenue of 234 million yuan during the holiday.

This year's Dragon Boat Cultural Festival was packed with excitement and highlights. 53 teams from places such as Hunan and Tongren competed in thrilling races. The event also featured activities such as ethnic parades and intangible cultural heritage (ICH) performances. Visitors not only watched fierce racing on the Wuyang River but also enjoyed diverse ethnic performances, gaining deeper insight into local culture.

"It was spectacular. The cultural atmosphere was rich. There were so many activities that we didn't know where to look first. It was worth the visit," said Mr. Zhou, a tourist from Beijing. This year, the tourists can try paddling dragon boats themselves, which enhanced their sense of participation and engagement.

Zhenyuan has a long history of dragon boat racing. In 2011, the tradition was inscribed in the third batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list. With the cultural foundation, Zhenyuan's dragon boat races have become a major attraction for tourists and a powerful cultural asset driving the local economy.

Focusing on the dragon boat races, Zhenyuan has developed a comprehensive tourism chain covering food, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment. By linking the Zhenyuan Ancient Town with nearby scenic areas such as Tiexi and Gaoguo River, it offers an immersive travel experience that blends dragon boat racing, natural landscapes, local culture, and unique accommodations.

From June to October is Zhenyuan's peak tourism season. The Dragon Boat Cultural Festival has greatly boosted the local tourism economy, with hotels fully booked and the daily revenue of the catering industry in Zhenyuan increased by 5 to 6 times compared to normal days.

In addition, a series of cultural and tourism activities during the festival provided platforms for the sale of ICH products. Many tourists purchased Miao silver jewelry and Dong embroidery as souvenirs or gifts. Sales of ICH products increased by nearly 40%.

What began as a folk tradition has now evolved into a festival integrating culture, commerce, and tourism. Zhenyuan's Dragon Boat Cultural Festival has become a signature symbol of the county, attracting visitors with its unique charm. Leveraging the influence of the dragon boat races, Zhenyuan continues to expand its tourism market and enrich its tourism offerings, driving its tourism industry toward higher quality and greater diversity and achieving a win-win for cultural preservation and economic growth.

Source: Bureau of Culture, Sports, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism of Zhenyuan County, Guizhou Province

