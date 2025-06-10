Automotive Garage Equipment Market to Exceed USD 75.3 Billion by 2035 Amid EV Surge & Rising Need for Smart Diagnostics

Automotive Garage Equipments Market

Automotive Garage Equipment Market surges with EV adoption and rising demand for smart, connected diagnostic and repair tools.

The shift to electric and connected vehicles is accelerating garage modernization with smart tools becoming essential for efficient servicing.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive garage equipment market is expected to expand from USD 31.8 billion in 2025 to USD 75.3 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. Demand is rising with the growing number of electrified, connected, and AI-enabled vehicles requiring advanced tools for diagnostics, calibration, and mechanical repair. The rapid electrification of the automotive industry, coupled with increasing vehicle complexity and the integration of advanced safety, connectivity, and infotainment systems, is reshaping the operational needs of automotive service centers. As a result, workshops are being compelled to upgrade their capabilities with next-generation garage equipment tailored to handle high-voltage EV systems, autonomous driving sensors, and software-based fault diagnostics.Urbanization, expanding vehicle ownership, and rising consumer expectations for faster, tech-enabled automotive services are further accelerating the market’s growth. Government initiatives promoting road safety, emissions compliance, and periodic vehicle inspections are contributing significantly to the increased demand for sophisticated garage solutions. In particular, Asia-Pacific and Europe are experiencing strong growth due to a surge in automotive production, stricter inspection mandates, and higher adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. Independent service providers and franchised garages alike are investing in smart lifts, computerized alignment systems, battery service tools, emission testing devices, and telematics-integrated diagnostic platforms to stay competitive in the evolving landscape.Get Ahead with Our Report: Request Your Sample Now!Key Takeaways for the Automotive Garage Equipment MarketThe global automotive garage equipment market is poised to reach USD 75.3 billion by 2035, reflecting a strong CAGR of 9% between 2025 and 2035. Key drivers include the increasing penetration of electric and autonomous vehicles, rising complexity in automotive technologies, and growing emphasis on predictive maintenance. Regulatory pressure for vehicle inspection and emissions compliance, combined with the shift from reactive to preventive servicing, is pushing garages toward tech-based, automated equipment solutions.Emerging Trends in the Global MarketOne of the most transformative trends in the garage equipment market is the shift toward smart and connected equipment. Garage owners and technicians are increasingly adopting cloud-connected diagnostic tools that provide real-time updates, remote access, and integration with OEM software databases. This trend aligns with the broader digital transformation in the automotive aftermarket, where data-driven service and remote fault detection are enabling faster and more accurate repairs.Another significant trend is the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into garage equipment. AI-powered diagnostic platforms are capable of predictive analysis based on historical repair data and sensor inputs from connected vehicles. This not only reduces diagnostic time but also allows garages to offer personalized maintenance solutions. Similarly, AR-based (augmented reality) repair systems are emerging, providing technicians with hands-free guidance and 3D repair instructions through smart glasses or mobile devices, thereby improving operational efficiency and reducing error margins.The growing adoption of electric vehicles is leading to increased demand for specialized EV servicing tools. These include high-voltage battery lifts, thermal imaging devices, and insulation testers tailored to the unique needs of electric drivetrains. With many governments mandating timelines for phasing out internal combustion engines, aftermarket infrastructure is racing to catch up, creating a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers of EV-compatible garage equipment.Significant Developments in the Global Sector: Trends and OpportunitiesThe regulatory landscape is playing a crucial role in shaping the market’s trajectory. Policies mandating regular emissions testing, vehicle inspections, and safety checks are creating consistent demand for inspection and diagnostic equipment. Countries in Europe and Asia are at the forefront of these regulations, with periodic technical inspections (PTI) becoming mandatory for passenger cars, commercial fleets, and two-wheelers. This compliance-driven market environment is pushing both small garages and large service networks to modernize their workshops with certified and compliant equipment.Opportunities also abound in emerging economies where the automotive service ecosystem is still developing. As vehicle populations grow in countries such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia, the need for structured and technologically advanced garage facilities is intensifying. OEMs and multinational aftermarket players are expanding their footprint in these regions through joint ventures and training partnerships, thereby boosting the penetration of modern garage equipment.Recent Developments in the MarketRecent developments include a wave of mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships aimed at enhancing product portfolios and geographic reach. Several global equipment manufacturers have collaborated with EV makers to co-develop service solutions tailored to electric vehicles. New product launches are focused on automation, connectivity, and multi-functionality. For instance, multifunctional wheel alignment systems, integrated fluid management devices, and all-in-one diagnostic stations are being rolled out to streamline operations and reduce service time.Technological innovation remains at the core of recent product enhancements. Companies are integrating AI-driven fault identification, remote software updates, and Bluetooth-based data transfer in their tools. Moreover, cloud-based service management platforms are being integrated with garage hardware, enabling workshop owners to track performance metrics, schedule maintenance, and optimize workflow management. Digital calibration and cloud reporting are now standard features in high-end garage equipment, allowing better compliance and customer service transparency.Detailed Market Study: Full Report and AnalysisCompetition OutlookThe automotive garage equipment market features a mix of global giants and regional specialists competing on innovation, product durability, and after-sales service. Leading players in the market include Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, Snap-on Incorporated, MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG, Hunter Engineering Company, Launch Tech Co. Ltd., Vehicle Service Group (VSG), and SAMVIT Garage Equipments. These companies are focusing on research and development to introduce cutting-edge products and expand their presence across emerging markets.Key SegmentationsThe market is segmented by equipment type, vehicle type, end-user, and distribution channel. Equipment types include lifting equipment, diagnostic and testing equipment, washing equipment, emission testing equipment, wheel and tire service equipment, and battery service tools. By vehicle type, the market covers passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The end-user segment includes franchise garages, independent garages, and authorized OEM service centers. Distribution is mainly divided between online platforms and traditional retail channels, with online sales seeing a notable surge due to increasing digitalization and demand for contactless procurement.Garage & Service Equipment Industry Analysis ReportsAutomotive Suspension System Market Outlook from 2025 to 2035Automotive Pumps Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035Automotive Wheel Bearing Aftermarket Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035Automotive Foams Market Forecast and Outlook 2025 to 2035

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.