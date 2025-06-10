Revolutionizing Trade Intelligence: Market Inside Unveils Advanced Analytics Dashboard

Three powerful new features that make data smarter, decisions easier, and trade insights more accessible

YORK, United Kingdom and LONDON, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Inside, a global leader in trade intelligence solutions, has launched three brand-new features under its Advanced Analytics Dashboard, designed to take the stress out of working with trade data. With three new features - “Universal Search”, “All Overview”, and “Custom Sorting” - the dashboard gives users a powerful way to understand global markets.

Explore The New Features Built For Real Trade Challenges

These tools don’t just add data - they reduce your effort and increase your confidence.

Universal Search

All Markets, All Insights - At a Glance

With Universal Search, all the country data in your plan comes together in one place - no back-and-forth.

Let’s say you’re tracking machinery exports from China and want to compare them with India and Vietnam. Instead of opening three separate reports, you get a single, clear view that shows it all side by side.

All Overview

Spot Untapped Potential Beyond Your Plan

Not sure which countries might be relevant for your product?

All Overview gives you a quick, clear snapshot of product activity across all countries, so you can easily spot where the action is and decide which new markets are truly worth exploring.

It’s like your personal trade preview tool - offering just the right amount of insight to help you make smart, confident, and data-driven decisions.

Custom Sorting

Custom Views for Faster, Sharper Insights

Digging through messy data when you need fast answers is frustrating. That’s why we built Custom Sorting - so you can organize your trade data exactly the way you work.

Imagine you’re researching electronics shipments. With one click, sort records by HS code to group similar products, then reorder by country to see which markets lead in exports. Next, sort by date to spot rising trends over the last quarter - all without scrolling through hundreds of lines.

Time to Experience the Next-Gen Dashboard!

Explore these features today at Market Inside .

About Market Inside:

Market Inside is a trusted global trade data platform helping businesses unlock valuable insights from import-export information. Covering more than 195 countries, we serve global companies, small businesses, and trade professionals who rely on data that drives real growth and smart decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a3cf892-d23f-4867-9502-eb983815ee2c

Media contact: aman@marketinsidedata.com

